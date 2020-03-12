New-gen Ford Endeavour Spied Testing, India Launch By 2022

Published On Mar 12, 2020 07:18 PM By Sonny for Ford Endeavour

Inside and out, the new Endeavour has been redesigned from the ground up

New-gen Endeavour spied in China wrapped in camouflage.

Design details not finalised yet the test mule had an unfinished grille

Seems to retain its profile.

Expected to debut in 2021.

The current-gen Ford Endeavour was introduced in India in 2016, one year after its debut as the Ford Everest in other Asian markets. Now, the next-gen model of the Ford SUV has been spied testing in China.

The next-gen Endeavour has been spied wrapped in camouflage and with a prototype grille design. While the proportions from the side profile seem to be the same as the current model, it is an all-new model. The redesigned front and rear ends are noticeable despite the camo wrap. The headlamps seem to be moved down to the bumper with stylised DRLs along the bonnet line and a sportier front air dam. It seems to ride lower on the larger wheels with makeshift taillamps. This design isn’t final yet but it is a rough idea of what to expect on the new-gen model.

The test mule spied also has an updated interior with a revised dashboard layout. It moves the central air vents below the central touchscreen infotainment system with a digital instrument cluster. The new Endeavour also has a new steering wheel. Its central console is still in the development stage but doesn’t seem to sport a traditional drive-select lever.

It will likely be powered by the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with the 10-speed automatic transmission that was recently introduced globally with the current-gen model’s mid-life refresh. A turbo-petrol engine may also be offered on the new Endeavour, which would be a first for the Ford SUV in India. The next-gen Ford Endeavour can be expected to make its global debut in 2021 and could be launched in India by 2022.

