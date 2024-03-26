Modified On Mar 26, 2024 05:41 PM By Shreyash for Ford Endeavour

The Thailand-spec Ford Endeavour boasts a muscular stance, an all-black interior, and the option of a powerful 3-litre V6 diesel engine

The Ford Endeavour, known as the Everest in international markets, has been making headlines since it was recently spotted in India, fueling rumours of Ford's return to the Indian market. The Thailand-spec version of the SUV also showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024, in its top-spec Platinum 4WD (4-wheel-drive) variant. Since we are also present at the auto show, we got to see this new age Endeavour in the flesh. In this article, we have detailed the SUV showcased at BIMS 2024 in 12 real life pictures.

Front

Upfront, the version of the Ford Endeavour offered in Thailand still carries a muscular look with its massive grille featuring dual chrome bars connecting the two headlamps, as seen in other countries. It boasts C-shaped dual barrel projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs

The front bumper looks chunky with a prominent silver skid plate which further adds to its rugged appeal. On the front part of the hood, it gets ‘Platinum’ variant branding, indicating that it’s a top variant unit of the SUV.

Side

From the side, the Thailand-spec Ford Endeavour maintains its rugged SUV stance with its boxy proportions and stands on massive 21-inch alloy wheels. Given that the height of the Endeavour is 1,842 mm (for this particular variant), a side-step has also been provided to facilitate easy entry and exit for the SUV. At 4,914 mm in length and 1,923 mm wide, it has a lot of road presence which does get missed on Indian roads.

Apart from the ‘Platinum’ variant branding on the front door, it also gets a ‘V6’ branding on the side fender indicating that it is powered by a 3-litre V6 diesel engine (250 PS / 600 Nm). The engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. With this engine, Ford offers a full time 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain.

Rear

At the rear, Ford Endeavour sold in Thailand features sleek LED tail lights connected by the 'Platinum' moniker placed on the gloss black strip, as seen on other countries’ models. The Everest badge is positioned on the lower left part of the tailgate. Its block-like bumper is short enough for a decent rear departure angle and the boot loading lip also has a small stepping area to protect the bumper from scratches.

Interior

It gets an all black interior theme for its premium cabin, and the dashboard looks fairly modern with its vertical AC vents and a large vertically oriented screen. In terms of features, it comes with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 12.4-inch digital driver display. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual-zone AC, a 12-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, powered tailgate, and ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, it gets 9 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including Lane Keeping System with road edge detection, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

The Ford SUV features all-black seat upholstery and headrests for all three passengers on the rear seat. To enhance the comfort and convenience of rear passengers, it is equipped with roof-mounted rear AC vents with adjustable fan speed, as well as C-type and A-type USB chargers, along with heated seats.

For the third-row as well, the SUV not only offers separate cabin lighting but also the roof mounted AC vents for the last-row passengers.

Boot Space

When all three rows are being used, the Ford Everest offers a boot space of up to 259 litres, which can be expanded to 898 litres by tumbling down the third-row seats that fold flat and in some markets can do that electrically.

Expected India Launch

The Ford Endeavour is not expected to be launched in India, but if it were, it would likely arrive in 2025 and could be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.