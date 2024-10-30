Diwali Special: Cars In India With The Most Iconic Headlights

Modified On Oct 30, 2024 09:19 AM By Dipan

From the rectangular headlights of the Maruti 800 to the teardrop-shaped headlights of the Tata Indica, here’s a list of all the iconic headlights India has seen so far

Happy Diwali, dear readers! The festival of lights is finally here. This festival signifies the celebration of light triumphing over darkness. As we embrace this festive spirit, it's a perfect time to appreciate the car headlights that illuminate our journeys, allowing us to cover miles even when darkness surrounds us. To honour this spirit, we have put together a list of 10 cars known for their iconic headlights:

Maruti 800 (Gen 1)

No list of iconic mass-market or classic cars in India would be complete without the Maruti 800. Launched in 1983 as the rebadged Suzuki Fronte SS80, this small hatchback became a symbol of Indian car culture. Its unique rectangular halogen headlights are instantly recognizable even from a distance, making it a beloved classic.

Honda Civic (Gen 1)

The first-generation Honda Civic, known as the eighth-generation Civic sedan in the Asia-Pacific region, set a new standard in car design with its sleek dual-barrel headlight design, making it truly iconic. Even though the 10th-gen Civic was a stunning car, the legacy of the 8th-gen was so strong that many fans struggled to embrace the newer model. And if the Civic’s headlights were iconic, the rear tail lamps with the fighter jet aftermarket like insignias were even more iconic!

Mahindra Scorpio (Gen 2)

The second generation of the Mahindra Scorpio revolutionized Indian automotive design when it launched in 2014. Its projector-based headlights, featuring a brow-shaped LED element, gave it a menacing and stern look. This design is so iconic that even after the launch of the Mahindra Scorpio N, the original Scorpio has been repackaged as the Scorpio Classic, which remains popular and loved by the masses in India.

Tata Nano

The Tata Nano was a vision of the late Mr Ratan Tata, aimed at providing an affordable car for families. While it faced a mixed reception initially, its compact size and diamond headlights with orange indicators resembling eyebrows, charmed many.

Hindustan Motors Contessa

India’s own muscle car, the Hindustan Motors Contessa, features a design that reflects the iconic style of the 1960s. With its angular body and two circular headlights, the Contessa has an imposing look that stands out on Indian streets. Even today, it is still loved and respected by many.

Renault Duster (Gen 1)

When Renault launched the Duster in India in 2012, it was a relatively new player in the market, but people quickly embraced it thanks to its beefy design and rugged nature. The Duster’s macho look and imposing stance, highlighted by its large headlight units and a wide grille connecting them, made a strong impression, especially when viewed head on.

Tata Indica (Gen 1)

The Tata Indica, launched in 1998, was one of Tata Motors' first hatchbacks in India and featured a well-proportioned, attractive design. At a time when most cars had a square-ish look, the teardrop-shaped clear headlights gave the Indica a sporty edge. Its distinctive headlight design has made the Indica one of the most iconic hatchbacks in India. And just like the Civic, the Indica’s vertically stacked rear tail lights are also reminiscent and popular.

Hyundai Verna (Gen 2)

In 2011, when India was still filled with boxy sedans, the second-gen Verna, known as the fluidic Verna, made a stunning entrance with its flowing design language that captured everyone’s attention. Its crescent-shaped halogen headlights remain iconic to this day, even in an era dominated by LED lighting.

Ford Ikon (Gen 1)

The Ford Ikon was Ford’s first independent product in India in 1999, famously known as the ‘Josh Machine’ for its powerful engine. It featured a timeless design, with its teardrop-shaped headlights being a standout element that gave the car an angry and determined look. The design might look outdated by today’s standards, but the headlight design still remains iconic.

Maruti Omni

Mention the Omni online, and you might find people making jokes about it, but the Omni is undeniably one of the most iconic cars in India. With its boxy shape, sliding doors, and rectangular headlights with grey surrounds, it has a distinctive design that stands out. The design is so memorable that anyone you ask will easily recall the Omni, describing it as if it were right in front of them.

