New Tata Safari: Variant-wise Features Detailed

Published On Jan 27, 2021 05:13 PM By Dhruv for Tata New Safari

With bookings for the Safari set to open on 4 February, here’s a look at what each variant of the upcoming Tata SUV has to offer

Tata has finally unveiled all there is to the new Safari, confirming its engine, transmission, colour and variant-wise feature options. It will be able to seat six or seven, depending on the seating layout you go for and will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500. Tata will begin accepting bookings for the Safari from February 4 and should launch it within a month of that. Before you put your money down, we suggest you take a look at the features on offer with each variant.

Before that, here is a look at the engine, transmission and colour options for the new Safari:

Engine Displacement Max power Peak torque Transmission 2.0-litre diesel engine 172PS 350Nm 6-speed MT/6-speed auto

Tata will be offering the Safari in three colour options: Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

XE variant

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features Projector headlamps (halogen)

Dual function DRLs with turn signal

Roof rails

16-inch steel wheels Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering

All power windows

Central locking

60:40 split second row (for 7 seater only)

Reclining second row seats

Third row AC and vents

Charging ports in second and third row

Front passenger seat slide from second row Dual airbags

ESP

Hill hold control

Traction control

Rollover mitigation

Corner stability control

Brake disc wiping

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

All wheel disc brakes

XM/XMA variant (over the previous variant)

Gets an option of an automatic (XMA)

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features Follow-me-home headlamps

Front fog lamps Multi Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport)

Remote central locking

Rear wiper and washer

Height adjustable driver seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs 7-inch touchscreen

4 speakers

2 tweeters

Steering mounted controls Rear parking sensor display

XT variant (over previous variants)

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features Dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators

18-inch alloy wheels Soft touch dashboard with anti-reflective Nappa grain top layer

Mood lighting Auto climate control

Rain sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Rear armrest with cupholders

Lumbar support for driver seat

Push button start

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Auto dimming IRVM

Cruise control 2 tweeters

iRA connected car tech

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Reverse parking camera

The XT variant also comes with the option of adding a panoramic sunroof, which changes its name to XT+.

XZ/XZA variant (over previous variants)

Gets an automatic option (XZA)

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features Xenon HID projector headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Shark fin antenna

18-inch machine finished alloy wheels White interior theme

Leather upholstery and door pads

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Leather wrapped gear knob

7-inch digital instrument cluster 6-way power adjustable driver seat

Electronic parking brake with auto hold 8.8-inch touchscreen

320w JBL speaker setup (total 9 including a subwoofer)

Amplifier

Acoustics tuned by JBL ESP-based Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough and Wet)

Four airbags (Side and curtain)

Hill descent control

ISOFIX child seat mounting points

The XZ/XZA variants also come with the option of adding a panoramic sunroof, which changes their names to XZ+/XZA+. The XZ+ and XZA+ are also the only variants that allow you to spec the Safari in its 6-seater avatar, that is with captain seats in the second row.

Also Read: New Tata Safari Unveiled In Its Entirety