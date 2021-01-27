New Tata Safari: Variant-wise Features Detailed
With bookings for the Safari set to open on 4 February, here’s a look at what each variant of the upcoming Tata SUV has to offer
Tata has finally unveiled all there is to the new Safari, confirming its engine, transmission, colour and variant-wise feature options. It will be able to seat six or seven, depending on the seating layout you go for and will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500. Tata will begin accepting bookings for the Safari from February 4 and should launch it within a month of that. Before you put your money down, we suggest you take a look at the features on offer with each variant.
Before that, here is a look at the engine, transmission and colour options for the new Safari:
|
Engine Displacement
|
Max power
|
Peak torque
|
Transmission
|
2.0-litre diesel engine
|
172PS
|
350Nm
|
6-speed MT/6-speed auto
Tata will be offering the Safari in three colour options: Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.
XE variant
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
XM/XMA variant (over the previous variant)
-
Gets an option of an automatic (XMA)
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
XT variant (over previous variants)
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
|
The XT variant also comes with the option of adding a panoramic sunroof, which changes its name to XT+.
XZ/XZA variant (over previous variants)
-
Gets an automatic option (XZA)
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
|
The XZ/XZA variants also come with the option of adding a panoramic sunroof, which changes their names to XZ+/XZA+. The XZ+ and XZA+ are also the only variants that allow you to spec the Safari in its 6-seater avatar, that is with captain seats in the second row.
