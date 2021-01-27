  • Login / Register
New Tata Safari: Variant-wise Features Detailed
New Tata Safari: Variant-wise Features Detailed

Published On Jan 27, 2021

With bookings for the Safari set to open on 4 February, here’s a look at what each variant of the upcoming Tata SUV has to offer

Tata has finally unveiled all there is to the new Safari, confirming its engine, transmission, colour and variant-wise feature options. It will be able to seat six or seven, depending on the seating layout you go for and will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500. Tata will begin accepting bookings for the Safari from February 4 and should launch it within a month of that. Before you put your money down, we suggest you take a look at the features on offer with each variant.

Before that, here is a look at the engine, transmission and colour options for the new Safari:

Engine Displacement

Max power

Peak torque

Transmission

2.0-litre diesel engine

172PS

350Nm

6-speed MT/6-speed auto

Tata will be offering the Safari in three colour options: Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

XE variant

Features

Exterior

Interior 

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Projector headlamps (halogen)

  • Dual function DRLs with turn signal

  • Roof rails

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering

  • All power windows

  • Central locking

  • 60:40 split second row (for 7 seater only)

  • Reclining second row seats

  • Third row AC and vents

  • Charging ports in second and third row

  • Front passenger seat slide from second row

  

  • Dual airbags

  • ESP

  • Hill hold control

  • Traction control

  • Rollover mitigation

  • Corner stability control

  • Brake disc wiping

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • All wheel disc brakes

XM/XMA variant (over the previous variant)

  • Gets an option of an automatic (XMA)

Features

Exterior

Interior 

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Follow-me-home headlamps

  • Front fog lamps

  

  • Multi Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport)

  • Remote central locking

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • 4 speakers

  • 2 tweeters

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Rear parking sensor display

XT variant (over previous variants)

Features

Exterior

Interior 

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Soft touch dashboard with anti-reflective Nappa grain top layer

  • Mood lighting

  • Auto climate control

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  • Rear armrest with cupholders

  • Lumbar support for driver seat

  • Push button start

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • 2 tweeters

  • iRA connected car tech

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • Reverse parking camera

The XT variant also comes with the option of adding a panoramic sunroof, which changes its name to XT+.

XZ/XZA variant (over previous variants)

  • Gets an automatic option (XZA)

Features

Exterior

Interior 

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Xenon HID projector headlamps

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • Shark fin antenna

  • 18-inch machine finished alloy wheels

  • White interior theme

  • Leather upholstery and door pads

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Leather wrapped gear knob

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • 6-way power adjustable driver seat

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • 8.8-inch touchscreen

  • 320w JBL speaker setup (total 9 including a subwoofer)

  • Amplifier

  • Acoustics tuned by JBL

  • ESP-based Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough and Wet)

  • Four airbags (Side and curtain)

  • Hill descent control

  • ISOFIX child seat mounting points

The XZ/XZA variants also come with the option of adding a panoramic sunroof, which changes their names to XZ+/XZA+. The XZ+ and XZA+ are also the only variants that allow you to spec the Safari in its 6-seater avatar, that is with captain seats in the second row.

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

3 out of 3 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata New Safari

