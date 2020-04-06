Carmakers Extend Warranty Deadlines In Light Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Modified On Apr 06, 2020 10:15 AM By Sonny

Brands like Maruti, Tata, Mahindra and others are offering some relief to their customers with these measures

There are many inconveniences to be had during this lockdown period. One of the worries for car owners is the expiry of their vehicle warranties during the nationwide lockdown which could get extended. This has led to carmakers reassuring their customers by extending the deadlines for their warranties and service packages:

Maruti Suzuki

The carmaker is extending the deadline for customers whose free service, warranty and or extended warranty are scheduled to run out between March 15 and April 30. They can now avail these services until June 30.

Mahindra

The Indian carmaker promises to honor the missed deadlines for scheduled maintenance services and warranty renewals during the lockdown period.

Mahindra owners can engage with the brand’s customer care via online platforms like Twitter, chat support and or email for queries or requests as toll-free service is available in a restricted capacity.

Mahindra's digital platform 'With You Hamesha' (WYH) aims to offer a digital after-sales service on the web and via smartphone apps. Customers can buy extended warranty, resolve queries, enrol for roadside assistance via WYH.

Mahindra promises to keep its roadside assistance services active to the best possible extent.

Tata

For customers whose original warranty and free service period are due to expire between March 15 and May 31, Tata has extended the last date to avail those services till July 31.

VW

Volkswagen’s warranty extension plans differ depending on the nature of the warranty.

For customers whose standard warranty is due to expire between March 22 and May 15, the German carmaker has extended the deadline till 31st July. They can also avail all repairs as per standard warranty at 100 per cent free of cost of repairs.

VW customers can purchase extended warranty if their standard warranty is due to expire between March 22 and April 15. They must do so within 60 days of expiry of standard warranty.

Owners with service value packages and whose maintenance is due in March or April can avail services at no extra cost till July 31.

If your extended warranty is due to expire between March 22 and April 15, you can report to workshops for repairs under policy till May 15 if the lockdown parameters allow for it.

The carmaker is offering extended support till July 31 for customers whose first service and paid maintenance is due during lockdown.

Isuzu

All vehicles with valid warranty or service between March and April will be extended till the end of May 2020. Isuzu plans to begin sale of BS6 vehicles between July and September 2020.

Audi

The luxury carmaker has extended the deadline for customers whose extended warranty and service plans were set to expire during the lockdown period, i.e., till April 15. Audi is offering its customers an additional 60 day window to buy extended warranty if their standard warranty expired during the lockdown. For those who already had extended warranty or service plans which were due to expire during the lockdown period, their coverage has been extended by 30 days/3000km.

We’ll be updating this report as more carmakers announce warranty-related relief measures for their customers. So stay tuned to CarDekho.