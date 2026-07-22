New Range Rover GT Prototype REVEALED, Here’s An All-Electric Range Rover Coupe SUV!

Range Rover has announced the arrival of an all-new fifth member to the Range Rover family of SUVs. Given the direction JLR are heading towards, the new electric SUV is a taste of what’s to expect from the group in the future. The upcoming Range Rover GT will be an electric SUV sitting above the existing Range Rover Velar.

Exterior

Range Rover has also revealed pictures of the GT prototype, which give an idea of what the final iteration of the brand-new Range Rover could look like.

The front end of the GT looks like a bigger brother of the Range Rover Evoque, which it essentially will be. The slim headlamps stretching towards the fender make the front end look sleek and fast. Since being an EV, the fascia does not have a grille to let air in. However, the lower half of the bumper has an electronically operable flap to let air in to regulate the cooling system of the battery. The bumper also houses aggressively designed air curtains on either side to channel the air around the wheels to give it maximum aero efficiency.

The silhouette resembles that of the Velar but is much lower and has an aggressive coupe design on the rear quarter. Though the GT looks compact in comparison, it is positioned above the Velar and will carry the newer JLR design philosophy. Subtle touches include the trim, which starts from the fender to the front doors, which is a distinctive Range Rover design language. The large alloy wheels, which are likely 20-inch or above, look sporty and support the proportions of the sporty coupe SUV.

While images of the rear profile haven’t been released yet, we can make out that the GT has a minimalist rear end with sleek and compact tail lamps resembling the design language of the Range Rover Sport. The raked rear glass and the rounded rear end may aid in better aero efficiency as well.

Interior

Though the images look far from a regular production-ready interior, the main takeaway is the layout and approach of simplicity in the overall design. The tiny horizontal screen for the driver’s display minimises distraction and the need for a heads-up display (HUD). The AC vents for the front passengers are neatly hidden thanks to the multi-layered dashboard. The cloth-type finish on the dashboard also helps in hiding the speakers for the sound system, giving it a cohesive look overall.

Notice the metal jewellery-like design on either doors which elevate the sense of luxury in the cabin.

The floating touchscreen infotainment and the centre console give the electric SUV a futuristic design and go well with the rest of the cabin.

Moreover, the elephant in the room is the full-size panoramic glass roof which spans from the front of the cabin all the way to the headrests on the rear seats. The centre console on the rear seats indicates that the GT could be a 4-seater. Though the design still looks like an early prototype, it does give an idea of the design language Range Rover is cooking for the GT.

What Will The GT Be?

The Range Rover GT will be based on JLR’s EMA platform, which also underpins the upcoming Jaguar Type 01. The GT will be the fifth Range Rover, which will sit between the Velar and the Range Rover Sport. Initially, the GT is expected to come as an EV. A hybrid powertrain version of the GT may be introduced later depending on demand for the SUV.

Expected Launch, Price And Rivals

The Range Rover GT is expected to launch globally by early next year. And while Range Rover has not confirmed its India launch, we can speculate that the GT may reach Indian shores by the end of next year. Keeping in mind the fact that the India-UK FTA does not include EVs, we expect the prices of the GT to be around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

The GT will go against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Porsche Macan EV and the BMW iX.