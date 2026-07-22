CONFIRMED: Maruti Brezza Facelift To Be Powered By 1-litre Turbo-petrol Boosterjet Engine!
Enthusiasts finally have their choice of a sportier powertrain in the new Brezza!
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With a launch slated for later this week, Maruti’s Brezza facelift has been leaked online, with the latest images confirming a brand-new 1-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine for the SUV, which could be borrowed from the Fronx. Notably, this is expected to be offered alongside the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Here are all the details and expected specifications:
2026 Maruti Brezza Leaks: Boosterjet Engine Confirmed!
Till now, the leaks have confirmed a few exterior tweaks and some new features for the upcoming Brezza. However, now a video has surfaced online which showcases ‘Turbo’ and ‘Boosterjet’ badging on the SUV's tailgate, confirming that it will be powered by a new turbo-petrol engine option.
Notably, Maruti had first introduced the 1-litre turbo-petrol ‘Boosterjet’ engine in the Baleno RS back in 2017, which later got discontinued. Post that, the carmaker had re-launched a modified and localised mild-hybrid version of the powerplant in the Fronx crossover, which could make the Brezza the second model in the brand’s lineup to offer the same.
*Image of Maruti Fronx for representation
While detailed specifications have not been revealed yet, you can expect a similar tune as seen in the Fronx, likely alongside a new 6-speed manual gearbox that was spied previously. Here are the expected specifications of this engine in the Brezza:
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Engine
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1-litre turbo-petrol Boosterjet mild-hybrid
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Power
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100 PS
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Torque
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148 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT
MT- Manual Transmission
Features & Safety
This facelift of the Brezza will add some modern features to the SUV such as ventilated front seats, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ambient lighting, alongside existing equipment such as wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control and connected car technology.
It will also feature front parking sensors, besides a safety kit like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
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Base Variant Leaked!
Incase you are looking at the most affordable Brezza, its base LXI variant has been leaked. Find out more about it in this story.
Expected Price & Rivals
The new Brezza is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
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