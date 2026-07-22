CONFIRMED: Maruti Brezza Facelift To Be Powered By 1-litre Turbo-petrol Boosterjet Engine!

With a launch slated for later this week, Maruti’s Brezza facelift has been leaked online, with the latest images confirming a brand-new 1-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine for the SUV, which could be borrowed from the Fronx. Notably, this is expected to be offered alongside the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Here are all the details and expected specifications:

2026 Maruti Brezza Leaks: Boosterjet Engine Confirmed!

Till now, the leaks have confirmed a few exterior tweaks and some new features for the upcoming Brezza. However, now a video has surfaced online which showcases ‘Turbo’ and ‘Boosterjet’ badging on the SUV's tailgate, confirming that it will be powered by a new turbo-petrol engine option.

Notably, Maruti had first introduced the 1-litre turbo-petrol ‘Boosterjet’ engine in the Baleno RS back in 2017, which later got discontinued. Post that, the carmaker had re-launched a modified and localised mild-hybrid version of the powerplant in the Fronx crossover, which could make the Brezza the second model in the brand’s lineup to offer the same.

*Image of Maruti Fronx for representation

While detailed specifications have not been revealed yet, you can expect a similar tune as seen in the Fronx, likely alongside a new 6-speed manual gearbox that was spied previously. Here are the expected specifications of this engine in the Brezza:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Boosterjet mild-hybrid Power 100 PS Torque 148 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission

Features & Safety

This facelift of the Brezza will add some modern features to the SUV such as ventilated front seats, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ambient lighting, alongside existing equipment such as wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control and connected car technology.

It will also feature front parking sensors, besides a safety kit like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Base Variant Leaked! Incase you are looking at the most affordable Brezza, its base LXI variant has been leaked. Find out more about it in this story.

Expected Price & Rivals

The new Brezza is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

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