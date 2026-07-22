All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    CONFIRMED: Maruti Brezza Facelift To Be Powered By 1-litre Turbo-petrol Boosterjet Engine!

    Enthusiasts finally have their choice of a sportier powertrain in the new Brezza!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 22, 2026 17:14 IST
    info icon
    Published OnJul 22, 2026 16:07 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 22, 2026 17:14 IST
    14K Views
    • Write a comment

    Maruti Brezza

    With a launch slated for later this week, Maruti’s Brezza facelift has been leaked online, with the latest images confirming a brand-new 1-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine for the SUV, which could be borrowed from the Fronx. Notably, this is expected to be offered alongside the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Here are all the details and expected specifications:

    2026 Maruti Brezza Leaks: Boosterjet Engine Confirmed!

    Till now, the leaks have confirmed a few exterior tweaks and some new features for the upcoming Brezza. However, now a video has surfaced online which showcases ‘Turbo’ and ‘Boosterjet’ badging on the SUV's tailgate, confirming that it will be powered by a new turbo-petrol engine option. 

    Maruti Brezza
    Maruti Brezza

    Notably, Maruti had first introduced the 1-litre turbo-petrol ‘Boosterjet’ engine in the Baleno RS back in 2017, which later got discontinued. Post that, the carmaker had re-launched a modified and localised mild-hybrid version of the powerplant in the Fronx crossover, which could make the Brezza the second model in the brand’s lineup to offer the same. 

    Maruti Fronx

    *Image of Maruti Fronx for representation

    While detailed specifications have not been revealed yet, you can expect a similar tune as seen in the Fronx, likely alongside a new 6-speed manual gearbox that was spied previously. Here are the expected specifications of this engine in the Brezza:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol Boosterjet mild-hybrid

    Power 

    100 PS

    Torque

    148 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    MT- Manual Transmission

    Features & Safety

    This facelift of the Brezza will add some modern features to the SUV such as ventilated front seats, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ambient lighting, alongside existing equipment such as wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control and connected car technology.

    Maruti Brezza

    It will also feature front parking sensors, besides a safety kit like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    Base Variant Leaked!

    Incase you are looking at the most affordable Brezza, its base LXI variant has been leaked. Find out more about it in this story.

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The new Brezza is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

    Image Source

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2026

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    CONFIRMED: Maruti Brezza Facelift To Be Powered By 1-litre Turbo-petrol Boosterjet Engine!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience