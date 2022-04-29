Published On Apr 29, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Maruti XL6

The XL6 gets a new powertrain and new features like a 360-degree view camera

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the brand’s premium MPV offered exclusively as a six-seater. It has premium leatherette upholstery and captain seats in the middle row. The XL6 has been given a mid-life refresh with mild cosmetic updates and a host of new features to up its premium experience. Let’s take a detailed look at the facelifted MPV in the gallery below:

Exterior

The front end of the XL6 has been left unchanged save for the new grille which now sports a chunky chrome bar and a hexagonal pattern.

The design change to rear profile is more noticeable with added elements like the new roof-mounted spoiler, shark fin antenna and the chrome strip just below the rear windshield.

The LED taillamps are the same but they now have a smoked out effect for a sportier and more premium look.

A sliver of chrome on the front fenders is the only visual change to the profile of the XL6. Its new spoiler and shark fin antenna are also prominently seen from this angle.

The 2022 XL6 gets new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. They’re not sporty-looking like the wheels offered on the pre-facelift MPV, but their premium design suits the car better.

Interior

Maruti has not made any discernible changes to the cabin of the updated XL6. However, there are added features here that we’ll show in detail.

Behind the steering wheel, you’ll find paddle shifters for the XL6’s new automatic transmission.

The central display looks the same with its 7-inch touchscreen but its a new infotainment system with a whole new user interface experience.

The climate control panel remains the same. Its design is practical and easy to use but it is one of the details on this cabin that looks a bit more dated.

As mentioned earlier, Maruti offers the XL6 with a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission that replaces the old 4-speed unit. However, the manual option is still a 5-speed transmission.

Below the climate controls, you’ll find a new pair of backlit buttons between the two charging ports. These control the ventilated front seats, a comfort introduced on the new XL6.

The updated XL6 is the first in its segment to be equipped with a 360-degree view camera. Its feed is showcased on the central display and you can toggle between the different camera angles using the feature interface on the touchscreen.

Its updated infotainment system also comes with Maruti’s latest connected car tech called Suzuki Connect. The feature suite provides various vehicle telematics, voice commands, and remote functions.

The console to the right of the steering column reveals the addition of the electronic stability program to the XL6 feature list for improved safety. The other new button on this panel is a hotkey for the 360-degree camera view.

Engine

One of the biggest changes under the surface for the 2022 XL6 is the new K15C 1.5-litre Dualjet petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. It is the latest generation of the previously offered petrol engine which has been tuned for increased efficiency. The performance has dropped marginally to an output of 103PS and 137Nm from 105PS and 138Nm before the facelift.

The new and more premium Maruti XL6 is offered in three variants and it is priced from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

