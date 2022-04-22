Published On Apr 22, 2022 03:25 PM By Tarun for Maruti XL6

The updated XL6 gets a new top-spec Alpha+ trim

Maruti has launched the updated XL6 MPV from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The premium, six-seater MPV has received minor cosmetic upgrades, new features, and more safety tech for 2022 along with an updated powertrain.

The new 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine is equipped with Maruti’s Dual Jet technology and is teamed to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Maruti XL6 is available in three variants now: Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+ (new). All the variants can be had with manual and automatic transmissions. Here’s what each grade has to offer:

Maruti XL6 Zeta

Exterior Interior Comfort Infotainment Safety Highlights Front and rear skid plates

Dual tone 16-inch alloys

Full LED lighting

Chrome plated door handles

All-black interior theme

Premium stone finish for the dashboard

Height adjustable driver seat

2nd row captain seats with one-touch slide and recline

3rd row seats with 50:50 split and recline

Flat folding 3rd row

2nd row individual armrests

Adjustable headrests for all rows MID with colour TFT

Auto AC

2nd row roof mounted AC

Cruise control

Tilt and telescopic steering

Electric ORVMs

Paddle shifters

Ambient lighting 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Suzuki Connect

Advanced telematics technology

Remote operation for lights, door, hazard lights, and climate control (only AT)

Amazon Alexa support Four airbags

ESP with hill-hold assist

ISOFIX anchorages

The 2022 Maruti XL6’s base-spec Zeta variant is fairly well equipped, offering almost all the necessary features. There’s full LED lighting, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology (telematics), four airbags, and ESP with hill-hold assist. The Zeta variant retails from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh.

Maruti XL6 Alpha

Here’s what if offers over the Zeta variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort Infotainment Safety Highlights B- and C-pillar gloss black finish Leather-wrap for the steering wheel

Leatherette seats Automatic headlamps

Auto-folding ORVMs

UV cut glass New 7-inch SmartPlay pro touchscreen infotainment system

Hi Suzuki wake-up voice command 360-degree camera

The Alpha variant gets some important feature additions over the Zeta grade, including leatherette seats, UV cut glass, auto headlamps, and a 360-degree camera. This variant uses the Baleno’s 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system that gets the onboard voice assistant (Hey Suzuki). The Alpha variant retails from Rs 12.29 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh, demanding a lakh over the Zeta variant. This could become the most popular variant of the MPV.

Maruti XL6 Alpha+

Here’s what it offers over the Alpha variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort Infotainment Safety Highlights Gloss-black ORVMs

Dual tone colour options Ventilated front seats Tyre pressure monitoring system

The XL6 is now available in a new top-spec Alpha+ variant. With this variant, one can opt for dualtone colour options that come with a black roof. Over the Alpha variant, oneonly gets ventilated front seats and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Alpha+ variant’s price ranges between Rs 12.79 lakh and Rs 14.39 lakh, demanding Rs 60,000 over the Alpha variant. The dual-tone options further command a premium of Rs 16,000.

