Here Are Variant-wise Features Of The 2022 Maruti XL6

Published On Apr 22, 2022 03:25 PM By Tarun for Maruti XL6

The updated XL6 gets a new top-spec Alpha+ trim

maruti xl6

Maruti has launched the updated XL6 MPV from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The premium, six-seater MPV has received minor cosmetic upgrades, new features, and more safety tech for 2022 along with an updated powertrain.

The new 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine is equipped with Maruti’s Dual Jet technology and is teamed to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic. 

maruti xl6

The Maruti XL6 is available in three variants now: Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+ (new). All the variants can be had with manual and automatic transmissions. Here’s what each grade has to offer: 

Maruti XL6 Zeta

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Infotainment

Safety

Highlights

  • Front and rear skid plates

  • Dual tone 16-inch alloys

  • Full LED lighting

  • Chrome plated door handles

  •  

  • All-black interior theme

  • Premium stone finish for the dashboard

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • 2nd row captain seats with one-touch slide and recline

  • 3rd row seats with 50:50 split and recline

  • Flat folding 3rd row

  • 2nd row individual armrests

  • Adjustable headrests for all rows

  • MID with colour TFT

  • Auto AC

  • 2nd row roof mounted AC

  • Cruise control

  • Tilt and telescopic steering

  • Electric ORVMs

  • Paddle shifters

  • Ambient lighting

  • 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Suzuki Connect 

  • Advanced telematics technology

  • Remote operation for lights, door, hazard lights, and climate control (only AT)

  • Amazon Alexa support

  • Four airbags

  • ESP with hill-hold assist

  • ISOFIX anchorages

The 2022 Maruti XL6’s base-spec Zeta variant is fairly well equipped, offering almost all the necessary features. There’s full LED lighting, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology (telematics), four airbags, and ESP with hill-hold assist. The Zeta variant retails from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh. 

maruti xl6

Maruti XL6 Alpha

Here’s what if offers over the Zeta variant: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Infotainment

Safety

Highlights

  • B- and C-pillar gloss black finish

  • Leather-wrap for the steering wheel

  • Leatherette seats

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • UV cut glass

  • New 7-inch SmartPlay pro touchscreen infotainment system

  • Hi Suzuki wake-up voice command

  • 360-degree camera

The Alpha variant gets some important feature additions over the Zeta grade, including leatherette seats, UV cut glass, auto headlamps, and a 360-degree camera. This variant uses the Baleno’s 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system that gets the onboard voice assistant (Hey Suzuki). The Alpha variant retails from Rs 12.29 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh, demanding a lakh over the Zeta variant. This could become the most popular variant of the MPV.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti XL6 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

maruti xl6

Maruti XL6 Alpha+

Here’s what it offers over the Alpha variant: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort

Infotainment

Safety

Highlights

  • Gloss-black ORVMs

  • Dual tone colour options

  

  • Ventilated front seats

  

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

The XL6 is now available in a new top-spec Alpha+ variant. With this variant, one can opt for dualtone colour options that come with a black roof. Over the Alpha variant, oneonly gets ventilated front seats and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Alpha+ variant’s price ranges between Rs 12.79 lakh and Rs 14.39 lakh, demanding Rs 60,000 over the Alpha variant. The dual-tone options further command a premium of Rs 16,000.

