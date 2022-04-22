Here Are Variant-wise Features Of The 2022 Maruti XL6
The updated XL6 gets a new top-spec Alpha+ trim
Maruti has launched the updated XL6 MPV from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The premium, six-seater MPV has received minor cosmetic upgrades, new features, and more safety tech for 2022 along with an updated powertrain.
The new 103PS 1.5-litre petrol engine is equipped with Maruti’s Dual Jet technology and is teamed to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic.
The Maruti XL6 is available in three variants now: Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+ (new). All the variants can be had with manual and automatic transmissions. Here’s what each grade has to offer:
Maruti XL6 Zeta
The 2022 Maruti XL6’s base-spec Zeta variant is fairly well equipped, offering almost all the necessary features. There’s full LED lighting, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology (telematics), four airbags, and ESP with hill-hold assist. The Zeta variant retails from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh.
Maruti XL6 Alpha
Here’s what if offers over the Zeta variant:
The Alpha variant gets some important feature additions over the Zeta grade, including leatherette seats, UV cut glass, auto headlamps, and a 360-degree camera. This variant uses the Baleno’s 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system that gets the onboard voice assistant (Hey Suzuki). The Alpha variant retails from Rs 12.29 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh, demanding a lakh over the Zeta variant. This could become the most popular variant of the MPV.
Maruti XL6 Alpha+
Here’s what it offers over the Alpha variant:
The XL6 is now available in a new top-spec Alpha+ variant. With this variant, one can opt for dualtone colour options that come with a black roof. Over the Alpha variant, oneonly gets ventilated front seats and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Alpha+ variant’s price ranges between Rs 12.79 lakh and Rs 14.39 lakh, demanding Rs 60,000 over the Alpha variant. The dual-tone options further command a premium of Rs 16,000.
