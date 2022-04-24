Published On Apr 24, 2022 01:09 PM By Sonny for Maruti XL6

The XL6 and Ertiga have been given a significant update. Let’s see how they stack up against each other and the Carens

Both of Maruti’s MPVs, the Ertiga and XL6, have been facelifted and updated. They now have a new engine, a new automatic transmission and a set of additional features. These updates make them better equipped to compete against the likes of the Kia Carens. Let’s see how these 2022 models fare against each other in a detailed spec comparison:

Dimensions

Measurements Maruti XL6 Maruti Ertiga Kia Carens Length 4445mm 4395mm 4540mm Width 1775mm 1735mm 1800mm Height 1755mm 1690mm 1708mm Wheelbase 2740mm 2740mm 2780mm

Since the design changes to the XL6 and Ertiga have been quite minimal, their proportions are mostly unchanged. The Carens is longer and wider than both but the tallest model here is the XL6.

Engine and Transmission

Specs Maruti XL6 Maruti Ertiga Kia Carens Engine 1.5-litre with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo Power 103PS 103PS 115PS/ 140PS Torque 137Nm 137Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Fuel efficiency 20.97kmpl/ 20.27kmpl 20.51kmpl/ 20.3kmpl 15.7kmpl/ 16.2kmpl, 16.5kmpl

The XL6 and Ertiga are now offered with Maruti’s latest-gen 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. It now gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic in place of the 4-speed automatic. The Maruti engine with mild-hybrid tech is far more efficient than the more powerful engines of the Kia Carens. The Carens offers both its petrol engines with a manual gearbox but only the turbocharged unit gets an automatic option.

Kia’s MPV is also the only one here to get the choice of a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well.

Also read: Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Spec Comparison

Feature Highlights

Maruti XL6 Maruti Ertiga Kia Carens Exterior Dual tone 16-inch alloy wheels

Quad chamber LED headlamps with LED DRLs

Smoke Grey LED taillamps

Roof rails Halogen projector headlamps

LED taillamps

15-inch two-tone alloy wheels 16-inch diamond cut alloys

LED headlamps and taillamps

LED DRLs

Roof rails Interior Leatherette seats

Captain seats in the 2nd row

2nd row seats with one touch recline and tumble

3rd row seats with 50:50 split

Front overhead console Dual-tone interior

Fabric upholstery

2nd row 60:40 split with one touch recline and slide

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Sliding front armrest

Dashboard with metallic teak-wooden finish Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting

2nd row one-touch electric tumble

Optional 2nd row captain seats

3rd row 50:50 split folding seats with reclining and full flat folding Comfort and convenience Multi-information display

Auto AC

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Auto headlamps

Engine push-button start stop with smart key

Suzuki Connect

Paddle shifters (AT) Multi-information display

Auto AC

Engine push-button start stop

Cruise control

Auto headlamps

12V power sockets in all rows

Auto headlamps

Paddle shifters (AT) 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless smartphone charger

Ventilated front seats

Automatic climate control

Smart key remote engine start

Cruise control

Connected car tech

Paddle shifters (AT) Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen

6-speakers

Steering mounted controls

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 7-inch touchscreen

6-speakers

Steering mounted audio controls

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 10.25-inch touchscreen

Premium Bose 9-speaker system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Steering mounted audio controls Safety 4 airbags

ESP

Tyre pressure monitor

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Hill hold assist

LED front fog lamps

ABS with EBD

360-degree camera 4 airbags

ESP

Hill hold assist

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Front fog lamps 6 airbags

ESC

Vehicle stability management

Hill assist control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Front and rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Rear parking camera

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is strictly a six-seater and the Ertiga is a seven-seater ony. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens is primarily a seven-seater and offers the option of a seven-seater layout in the top variant.

The XL6 has become a far more premium MPV after its updates. Its feature-set now includes four airbags, ventilated front seats and connected car tech with remote vehicle controls. It also gets a segment-first feature in the form of a 360-degree camera.

Kia’s offering is still the most premium model here. The Carens offers six airbags, hill assist control, ESC and ISOFIX as standard. It also gets a digital driver’s display, large central display, and a premium sound system.

While the Ertiga is not as well-equipped as the other two MPVs here, it still covers all the basic comforts. It has a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, rear parking camera, one-touch tumble in the second row, cruise control and Auto AC. The safety kit has been updated to include four airbags and an electronic stability program.

Price

Maruti XL6 Maruti Ertiga Kia Carens Price range Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 11.54 lakh Rs 9.6 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Maruti Ertiga is the most affordable here. It’s cheaper than the Carens by over a lakh and costs less than the XL6 by around Rs 3 lakh. The Carens is the most expensive option here thanks to its feature-loaded top trims and more powerful petrol engine options.

Related: 2022 Maruti XL6 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Read More on : XL6 on road price