New Maruti XL6 vs Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Spec Comparison
The XL6 and Ertiga have been given a significant update. Let’s see how they stack up against each other and the Carens
Both of Maruti’s MPVs, the Ertiga and XL6, have been facelifted and updated. They now have a new engine, a new automatic transmission and a set of additional features. These updates make them better equipped to compete against the likes of the Kia Carens. Let’s see how these 2022 models fare against each other in a detailed spec comparison:
Dimensions
|
Measurements
|
Maruti XL6
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Kia Carens
|
Length
|
4445mm
|
4395mm
|
4540mm
|
Width
|
1775mm
|
1735mm
|
1800mm
|
Height
|
1755mm
|
1690mm
|
1708mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2740mm
|
2740mm
|
2780mm
Since the design changes to the XL6 and Ertiga have been quite minimal, their proportions are mostly unchanged. The Carens is longer and wider than both but the tallest model here is the XL6.
Engine and Transmission
|
Specs
|
Maruti XL6
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Kia Carens
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre with mild-hybrid
|
1.5-litre with mild-hybrid
|
1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo
|
Power
|
103PS
|
103PS
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
Torque
|
137Nm
|
137Nm
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
Fuel efficiency
|
20.97kmpl/ 20.27kmpl
|
20.51kmpl/ 20.3kmpl
|
15.7kmpl/ 16.2kmpl, 16.5kmpl
The XL6 and Ertiga are now offered with Maruti’s latest-gen 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. It now gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic in place of the 4-speed automatic. The Maruti engine with mild-hybrid tech is far more efficient than the more powerful engines of the Kia Carens. The Carens offers both its petrol engines with a manual gearbox but only the turbocharged unit gets an automatic option.
Kia’s MPV is also the only one here to get the choice of a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well.
Feature Highlights
|
Maruti XL6
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Kia Carens
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
Comfort and convenience
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is strictly a six-seater and the Ertiga is a seven-seater ony. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens is primarily a seven-seater and offers the option of a seven-seater layout in the top variant.
The XL6 has become a far more premium MPV after its updates. Its feature-set now includes four airbags, ventilated front seats and connected car tech with remote vehicle controls. It also gets a segment-first feature in the form of a 360-degree camera.
Kia’s offering is still the most premium model here. The Carens offers six airbags, hill assist control, ESC and ISOFIX as standard. It also gets a digital driver’s display, large central display, and a premium sound system.
While the Ertiga is not as well-equipped as the other two MPVs here, it still covers all the basic comforts. It has a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, rear parking camera, one-touch tumble in the second row, cruise control and Auto AC. The safety kit has been updated to include four airbags and an electronic stability program.
Price
|
Maruti XL6
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
Kia Carens
|
Price range
|
Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh
|
Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 11.54 lakh
|
Rs 9.6 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
The Maruti Ertiga is the most affordable here. It’s cheaper than the Carens by over a lakh and costs less than the XL6 by around Rs 3 lakh. The Carens is the most expensive option here thanks to its feature-loaded top trims and more powerful petrol engine options.
