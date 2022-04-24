New Maruti XL6 vs Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Spec Comparison

Published On Apr 24, 2022 01:09 PM By Sonny for Maruti XL6

  • 23090 Views
  • Write a comment

The XL6 and Ertiga have been given a significant update. Let’s see how they stack up against each other and the Carens

Both of Maruti’s MPVs, the Ertiga and XL6, have been facelifted and updated. They now have a new engine, a new automatic transmission and a set of additional features. These updates make them better equipped to compete against the likes of the Kia Carens. Let’s see how these 2022 models fare against each other in a detailed spec comparison:

Dimensions

Measurements

Maruti XL6

Maruti Ertiga

Kia Carens

Length

4445mm

4395mm

4540mm

Width

1775mm

1735mm

1800mm

Height

1755mm

1690mm

1708mm

Wheelbase

2740mm

2740mm

2780mm

Since the design changes to the XL6 and Ertiga have been quite minimal, their proportions are mostly unchanged. The Carens is longer and wider than both but the tallest model here is the XL6.

Engine and Transmission

Specs

Maruti XL6

Maruti Ertiga

Kia Carens

Engine

1.5-litre with mild-hybrid

1.5-litre with mild-hybrid

1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo

Power

103PS

103PS

115PS/ 140PS

Torque

137Nm

137Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Fuel efficiency

20.97kmpl/ 20.27kmpl

20.51kmpl/ 20.3kmpl

15.7kmpl/ 16.2kmpl, 16.5kmpl

2022 XL6 Powertrain

The XL6 and Ertiga are now offered with Maruti’s latest-gen 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. It now gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic in place of the 4-speed automatic. The Maruti engine with mild-hybrid tech is far more efficient than the more powerful engines of the Kia Carens. The Carens offers both its petrol engines with a manual gearbox but only the turbocharged unit gets an automatic option.

Kia’s MPV is also the only one here to get the choice of a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well.

Also read: Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus: Spec Comparison

Feature Highlights

 

Maruti XL6

Maruti Ertiga

Kia Carens

Exterior

  • Dual tone 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Quad chamber LED headlamps with LED DRLs

  • Smoke Grey LED taillamps

  • Roof rails

  • Halogen projector headlamps

  • LED taillamps

  • 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels

  • 16-inch diamond cut alloys

  • LED headlamps and taillamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Leatherette seats

  • Captain seats in the 2nd row

  • 2nd row seats with one touch recline and tumble

  • 3rd row seats with 50:50 split

  • Front overhead console

  • Dual-tone interior

  • Fabric upholstery

  • 2nd row 60:40 split with one touch recline and slide

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Sliding front armrest

  • Dashboard with metallic teak-wooden finish

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • 2nd row one-touch electric tumble

  • Optional 2nd row captain seats

  • 3rd row 50:50 split folding seats with reclining and full flat folding

Comfort and convenience

  • Multi-information display

  • Auto AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Cruise control

  • Auto headlamps

  • Engine push-button start stop with smart key

  • Suzuki Connect

  • Paddle shifters (AT)

  • Multi-information display

  • Auto AC

  • Engine push-button start stop

  • Cruise control

  • Auto headlamps

  • 12V power sockets in all rows

  • Auto headlamps

  • Paddle shifters (AT)

  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Wireless smartphone charger

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Automatic climate control

  • Smart key remote engine start

  • Cruise control

  • Connected car tech

  • Paddle shifters (AT)

Infotainment 

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • 6-speakers

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • 6-speakers

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Premium Bose 9-speaker system

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Steering mounted audio controls

Safety

  • 4 airbags

  • ESP

  • Tyre pressure monitor

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Hill hold assist

  • LED front fog lamps

  • ABS with EBD

  • 360-degree camera

  • 4 airbags

  • ESP

  • Hill hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera

  • Front fog lamps

  • 6 airbags

  • ESC

  • Vehicle stability management

  • Hill assist control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Rear parking camera

2022 Maruti XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is strictly a six-seater and the Ertiga is a seven-seater ony. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens is primarily a seven-seater and offers the option of a seven-seater layout in the top variant.

The XL6 has become a far more premium MPV after its updates. Its feature-set now includes four airbags, ventilated front seats and connected car tech with remote vehicle controls. It also gets a segment-first feature in the form of a 360-degree camera.

Maruti XL6 360-degree camera

Kia’s offering is still the most premium model here. The Carens offers six airbags, hill assist control, ESC and ISOFIX as standard. It also gets a digital driver’s display, large central display, and a premium sound system.

Kia Carens Detailed In 15 Images: Looks, Features And More

While the Ertiga is not as well-equipped as the other two MPVs here, it still covers all the basic comforts. It has a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, rear parking camera, one-touch tumble in the second row, cruise control and Auto AC. The safety kit has been updated to include four airbags and an electronic stability program.

Price

 

Maruti XL6

Maruti Ertiga

Kia Carens

Price range

Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh

Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 11.54 lakh

Rs 9.6 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Maruti XL6 Is Now More Premium Than Before, Prices Start At Rs 11.29 Lakh

The Maruti Ertiga is the most affordable here. It’s cheaper than the Carens by over a lakh and costs less than the XL6 by around Rs 3 lakh. The Carens is the most expensive option here thanks to its feature-loaded top trims and more powerful petrol engine options.

Related: 2022 Maruti XL6 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Read More on : XL6 on road price

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti XL6

Read Full News
  • Maruti XL6
  • Maruti Ertiga
  • Kia Carens
Big Saving !!
Save upto 25% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti XL6 In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs.8.77 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2022
  • Hyundai Staria
    Hyundai Staria
    Rs.20.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Apr 2023
  • MG G10
    MG G10
    Rs.25.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2022
  • Kia Carnival 2022
    Kia Carnival 2022
    Rs.26.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsNew Maruti XL6 vs Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Spec Comparison
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience