2022 Maruti XL6 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Modified On Apr 21, 2022 07:06 PM By Rohit for Maruti XL6

The XL6 is now pricier by up to Rs 1.77 lakh. We pit the refreshed MPV against its rivals to see how they fare in terms of prices

Maruti has launched the refreshed XL6 in three broad trims: Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. With the facelift, the premium Maruti MPV has received an upgraded engine and features list along with a new 6-speed AT option. As a result of the updates and upgrades the XL6 is now pricier by up to Rs 1.77 lakh than its pre-facelift iteration.

Let’s see how its new prices compare to its competition:

Petrol-Manual

2022 Maruti XL6

Kia Carens

2022 Maruti Ertiga

Prestige - Rs 10.70 lakh

ZXi - Rs 10.59 lakh

Zeta - Rs 11.29 lakh

Premium 1.4 Turbo - Rs 11.2 lakh

Zxi+ - Rs 11.29 lakh

ZXi CNG - Rs 11.54 lakh

Alpha - Rs 12.29 lakh

Prestige 1.4 Turbo - Rs 12.4 lakh

Alpha+ - Rs 12.89 lakh

Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo - Rs 13.90 lakh

  • The Maruti Ertiga is still the most affordable MPV, with prices starting at Rs 8.35 lakh, while the new XL6’s entry point (Zeta variant) is still the priciest of the lot.

  • Maruti offers the Ertiga and XL6 with a 103PS 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, with 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT (new) options.

  • The facelifted XL6’s entry-level Zeta is similarly priced to the top-spec ZXi+ MT of its seven-seat counterpart and the mid-spec Premium Turbo trim of the Carens.

  • The facelifted Ertiga now offers the CNG option with the Zxi trim as well while no rival offers the alternative fuel option.

  • Maruti has even launched a new top-spec Alpha+ trim of the XL6, which is still more affordable by over a lakh than the Carens’ mid-spec Prestige Plus Turbo variant.

  • Kia offers the Carens with the choice of 115PS 1.5-litre and 140PS 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines, both mated to a 6-speed manual. The engine option depends on the variant. It also gets the choice of a 1.5-litre diesel engine option unlike the Maruti duo.

Petrol-Automatic

2022 Maruti XL6

Kia Carens

2022 Maruti Ertiga

Zxi AT - Rs 12.09 lakh

Zeta AT - Rs 12.79 lakh

ZXi+ AT - Rs 12.79 lakh

Alpha AT - Rs 13.79 lakh

Alpha+ AT - Rs 14.39 lakh

Prestige Plus 1.4 Turbo DCT - Rs 14.80 lakh

  • If you are looking for the most affordable automatic gearbox option on an MPV in this segment it’s the Ertiga’s VXi AT variant, which is priced at Rs 11 lakh.

  • Maruti has priced the entry-level automatic trim of the XL6 on a par with the top-spec AT variant of the Ertiga.

  • The XL6’s new top-spec Alpha+ AT is more affordable than the Carens’ mid-spec Prestige Plus Turbo DCT by a little over Rs 40,000. In fact, the second-to-top Alpha AT variant of the XL6 is more affordable than the Carens’ automatic trim by over a lakh.

  • The Carens’s only petrol-automatic option is the 7-speed DCT with the turbocharged engine.

Note: We have left out the Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra Marazzo from this comparison as the petrol-powered Innova Crysta’s prices start from around Rs 18 lakh, which is a lot higher than the models mentioned here. On the other hand, the Mahindra MPV isn’t available with a petrol heart at all.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

