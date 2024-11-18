New Maruti Dzire VXi Variant Explained In 10 Images

The VXi variant not only offers you the choice of an AMT gearbox, but also brings many additional features over the base-spec LXi

The new-gen Maruti Dzire was launched recently with four broad variants on offer, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. It gets a brand new design, many modern features, and a new engine as well. We have already detailed the entry-level LXi variant in images, so let us now take a look at the one-over-base VXi variant with the help of 10 images.

Front

The Maruti Dzire VXi variant, like the entry-level LXi variant, gets a black grille and halogen projector headlights. What is new is that this variant gets a horizontal chrome strip on the grille. However, it does not get LED DRLs or fog lamps.

Side

On the profile, it gets the same 14-inch steel wheels as the LXi variant but has silver covers on them. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) are body coloured and have turn indicators integrated into them rather than having the fender-mounted ones on the base variant. The door handles are body coloured as well.

Rear

The VXi variant borrows the LED tail lights with Y-shaped lighting elements from the LXi variant which is connected by a black strip with horizontal chrome inserts. While there is no rear parking camera, it does get rear parking sensors. A rear defogger and shark-fin antenna are also being offered.

Interior

The Dzire VXi comes in a dual-tone black and beige interior theme. There is a silver insert below the AC vents that runs across the length of the dashboard, the same insert is offered in a wooden finish in the higher variants. The inside door handles are finished in chrome and the door pads have a black fabric upholstery.

Compared to the base variant, the VXi is pretty feature-loaded with the likes of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also has four speakers, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. It continues with a manual AC but gets rear vents.

The seats get a beige fabric upholstery and there is a centre armrest with two cupholders provided to the rear passengers. All the seats get three-point seatbelts, and all seats except for the rear middle one get adjustable headrests.

The safety suite continues with the same features as the LXi variant with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, and reverse parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The VXi variant gets a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine which also gets a CNG option. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Price And Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Dzire VXi range from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 8.74 lakh. Prices of the other variants range between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh. It rivals other sub-4m sedans like Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura and will be a competitor to the upcoming new-gen Honda Amaze.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India

