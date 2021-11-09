Modified On Nov 11, 2021 10:24 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

The new-gen Celerio is expected to be priced from around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Update (10/11/2021): Maruti has launched the second-gen Celerio with prices beginning from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more about it here.

Official bookings are underway for Rs 11,000.

The 2021 Celerio will get a 7-inch touchscreen unit, manual AC, and passive keyless entry.

Will get the Swift’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with idle-start/stop tech.

The Wagon R’s 1-litre unit could also be offered.

Maruti has announced that the second-gen Celerio will be launched tomorrow, on November 10. Official bookings have been underway since November 2 for Rs 11,000, and the hatchback has already started reaching select dealerships.

The new Celerio looks curvier than the outgoing model, which had a more ‘boxy’ appearance. Exterior design elements on the new-gen hatch include droplet-shaped headlamps and a chrome strip running across the front grille.

The 2021 Celerio will feature a 7-inch touchscreen system, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, fog lamps, and alloy wheels. Other highlights will include a manual AC, push-button start/stop, and passive keyless entry. Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse parking camera.

Maruti will provide the second-gen Celerio with the Swift/Baleno’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm), featuring idle-start/stop for improved fuel efficiency. The carmaker may also provide it with the Wagon R’s 1-litre petrol engine (68PS/90Nm). Transmission options for both engines will likely be a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The smaller mill could also get an optional CNG later.

The new Celerio is expected to be priced from around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and it will continue to rival the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Datsun GO, and Hyundai Santro.