Modified On Jun 22, 2022 04:57 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The prices for the Scorpio N will be out on June 27. We find out if it’s worth holding out for

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched on June 27 and most details about it have already been revealed. Although the UV major has not opened its order books for the Scorpio N, some dealerships have reportedly started accepting bookings unofficially.

With practically no direct rival whatsoever, the Scopio N will be an alternative to a variety of SUVs from the compact and midsize space. Let’s see if it’s worth waiting for over its readily available alternatives:

Model Price range Mahindra Scorpio N Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (expected) Hyundai Creta Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 18.18 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 24.58 lakh Tata Harrier/Safari Rs 14.65 lakh to Rs 21.95 lakh/Rs 15.25 lakh to Rs 23.46 lakh MG Hector/Hector Plus Rs 14.15 lakh to Rs 20.11 lakh/Rs 16.15 lakh/ Rs 20.75 lakh Hyundai Alcazar Rs 16.44 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Hyundai Creta/Alcazar: BUY for panoramic sunroof, feature-loaded cabin and choice of powertrains

The Creta continues to be the top-selling compact SUV in India. It is one of two cars in the segment that offer a panoramic sunroof. Its cabin is also equipped with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats and a power-adjustable driver seat. The Hyundai SUV is available with a 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engine and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. Each of these engines is offered with an automatic transmission option.

There’s also a three row version of the Creta called the Alcazar, offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations. It also gets more features like a 360-degree camera and 10.25-inch digital driver display. The petrol engine option is different for the Alcazar which comes with a 2-litre petrol unit, but the diesel option is the same as the Creta.

Kia Seltos: BUY for premium features, cabin build quality and multiple powertrain options

The Kia Seltos is the Creta’s cousin and offers the same engines with the added option of the iMT (clutchless manual) with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Its feature list also includes some equipment over the Creta such as an 8-inch head-up display and a 360-degree camera. The Seltos’ instrument cluster also gets a high-quality 7-inch display.

Mahindra XUV700: BUY for ADAS tech, versatile seating options and tech-laden cabin

The Mahindra Scorpio N will have some competition from within its own stable in the form of the XUV700. It offers an ADAS tech suite comprising features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. The XUV700’s cabin is equipped with two integrated 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, power-adjustable driver seat with memory, dual zone climate control and a 360-degree camera.

It is available in both five- and seven-seater configurations, depending on the variant. However, it is worth noting that the XUV700 continues to attract an extremely high waiting period of well over a year.

Tata Harrier/Safari: BUY for spacious cabin, ride quality and imposing design

The Harrier is another popular model in the mid-size SUV segment, known for its cabin space and eye-catching design. It’s only offered with a 2-litre diesel motor churning out 170PS and 350Nm with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The Tata SUV comes equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers, six airbags, premium upholstery, power adjustable driver seat, up to six airbags and a panoramic sunroof as well.

In case you need a three-row SUV specifically, consider the Safari which is based on the Harrier and gets the same powertrains and features.

MG Hector/Hector Plus: BUY for feature-rich cabin and multiple petrol options

MG changed the game when it introduced Hector with its value for money package. It’s still a popular model with its 10.4-inch vertically-oriented infotainment touchscreen, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof and a power adjustable driver seat. The powertrain options include a 1.5-litre petrol engine with the option of 48-Volt mild-hybrid tech and a 2-litre diesel, both with a 6-speed manual. However, the petrol also gets the choice of CVT.

Like the Harrier, it is also available in a three-row avatar called the Hector Plus with a choice of six- or seven-seater layouts.

Mahindra Scorpio N: HOLD for rugged design and construction, 4WD option with multiple engines, and premium comforts

The all-new Scorpio N is still a rugged offering from Mahindra with a ladder-base frame and four-wheel drive (4WD) like the Thar. It will even get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the Thar and XUV700, but in different states of tune depending on the variant. Additionally, both petrol and diesel engines will be available with a 4WD option which is a unique proposition in the Rs 10-20 lakh price range. It’s a three-row offering with both six- and seven-seater configurations. The premium comforts include a touchscreen infotainment system, dual zone climate control, 7-inch coloured MID, a sunroof and up to six airbags.

The prices for the Mahindra Scorpio N will be out on June 27 with bookings likely to begin on the same day. In case you’d rather have the current Scorpio, it’ll continue to be on sale with minor changes and will be named the Scorpio Classic.

Read More on : Scorpio diesel