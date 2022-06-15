New Mahindra Scorpio N Interior Detailed In 10 Pics

Modified On Jun 15, 2022 10:23 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

Take a closer look at the design, displays and features of the Scorpio’s successor

Mahindra has officially revealed the interior of the Scorpio N in detail ahead of its launch later this month. It will be a more premium offering than the current Scorpio in terms of the design, materials and the features on offer. Let’s take a closer look at the key details visible in the interior details showcased so far:

The Scorpio N gets a dual-tone brown and black theme for its cabin. Its dashboard is immediately recognisable as a far more premium model than the outgoing Scorpio with its large displays and upmarket features. The middle panel of the dashboard in brown is soft-touch and padded.

Mahindra has gifted the Scorpio N the same steering wheel as the XUV700 with the new brand logo and flattened bottom. In this high-spec variant, its steering-mounted controls are good for managing multimedia, the MID, calls and cruise control.

The Scorpio N gets a premium version of the semi-digital instrument cluster with two analog dials flanking a 7-inch coloured display whose side curves align seamlessly with the dials.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Dimensions Leaked; Is Bigger Than Tata Safari!

Mahindra seemed to take some inspiration from the XUV500 for the design of the central console for the dashboard of the Scorpio N. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system using the Mahindra Adrenox software. The central AC vents have been vertically aligned and positioned either side of the display. There is a row of tactile controls underneath with hotkeys for the home screen, media, settings, phonebook, and saved favourites. The dial on the left is for volume while the right one is for tuning the radio.

The dual-zone climate controls are positioned under the tactile controls for the infotainment system with dials for each zone and buttons for adjusting the fan speeds.

The interior showcased is of an automatic variant and so you get this neat-looking drive selector in the central console tunnel with a chrome surround. It has the handbrake closer to the driver than the gear selector. Ahead of the shifter, we can see a storage area with a wireless charging pad, USB ports and row of controls for functions like traction control, hill descent control, an SOS button for roadside assistance and the hazard lights are down there too.

Behind the shifter, you’ll find a rotary dial for the 4WD controls of the Scorpio N.

The rotary dial seems to have the same design as the one on the XUV700 but the functions are different in the new Scorpio N. At the top, it has four icons that are for the different driving modes that it will offer. Each icon has a light underneath to showcase which mode has been engaged. Under the dial, there are two buttons to toggle 4W-low and 4W-high. We also broke the news that Mahindra will add the suffix of “4XPLOR” to the 4WD variants of the Scorpio N.

Related: Exclusive: Mahindra Scorpio N 4WD Variants To Get The ‘4Xplor’ Suffix

While it doesn’t quite get a metallic plate like the Thar, the Scorpio N does get a cool badge on the left corner of the dashboard. Given that it is located on the soft-touch section of the dashboard, the badge feels more premium and significant.

The seats of the Scorpio N seem to offer a lot of side bolstering and are wrapped in perforated leatherette upholstery. The front seats are seen to be equipped with side airbags.

Mahindra revealed the interior of the Scorpio N in a six-seater configuration with captain seats in the middle row. These seats can recline and tumble forward to open access for the third row.

The Scorpio N also gets the popular feature of a sunroof positioned primarily over the front row seats.

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N Exterior Detailed In 15 Pictures

This is only our first official look at the interior of the new Mahindra Scorpio N. We will be able to guide you through this upcoming SUV in more detail when we get to experience it first hand. That should not be too long now as the Scorpio N is slated for launch on June 27.

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel