Modified On May 12, 2022 09:59 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The next-gen of the SUV is expected to go on sale in June

Base-spec variant seen with dual-barrel halogen headlamps, wheel covers, and apparently no DRLs.

Interior seen in the dual-tone black/brown theme, suggesting that it could be standard.

To be offered in six and seven-seater configurations.

To get 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Gets an optional 4WD (four-wheel drive).

The base-spec diesel variant of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been spied. This comes in after Mahindra recently put out the first teaser of the third-gen ahead of its expected launch in June.

The base-variant here is seen with dual-barrel halogen headlamps and wheel covers. The LED DRLs are missing, but there’s a cutout for them on the bumper. Looking at the side profile, You can spot the body cladding, which, along with the bumpers, are unlikely to be body-coloured in the entry-level variant. The same is seen on the outgoing model’s base-spec S3+ variant.

Further, we can spot the turn indicators integrated in the ORVMs, roof rails, side step, and rear wiper/washer, which we believe will be standard.

There’s a glimpse of the base variant’s interior, which is seen with the same dual-tone black/brown theme as higher variants spotted earlier. Hence, the overall theme is expected to be standard across all trims.

The 2022 Scorpio will be available with the option of six and seven seats. Going by spy shots and teasers till now, we can confirm that it will feature LED headlamps, sequential turn indicators, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, a single-pane electric sunroof, the XUV700’s flat-bottom steering wheel, and auto engine idle-start stop.

(Higher variant's image for reference)

Safety features should include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start/descent control, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The 2022 Scorpio will be offered with the Thar and XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel engine, but in different states of tuning. The spotted base-spec variant is seen with a 130PS sticker, suggesting that the lower variants might go with the Thar’s diesel engine. The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine is unlikely to feature multiple tunings and should offer between 150PS to 200PS.

Both the engines will get 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic options as standard. While rear-wheel drive will be standard, there will be an optional four-wheel drive as well.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals will include the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Skoda Kushaq , and Volkswagen Taigun .

