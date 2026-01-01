New Kia Seltos 2026 Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

We expect the new Seltos to be priced from around Rs 11.2 lakh, offered in multiple variants with petrol and diesel engine options

With the launch of the new Kia Seltos tomorrow, the compact SUV space is about to get even more interesting. While Kia has revealed the SUV ahead of its launch, the prices for the new Seltos will be announced tomorrow. The second-generation Kia Seltos brings refreshed styling, a more tech-laden cabin, and a host of new features, aiming to strengthen its position in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

If you are planning to book the new Seltos, here are five key things you should know before the prices are revealed tomorrow.

Exterior

The new Seltos gets a complete design upgrade, which makes it look a whole lot different from its predecessor. Kia has tweaked the grille, making it a larger and more cohesive unit. You now get squared-off LED headlamps with vertical LED DRLs, which look in line with Kia’s modern design language. The bumper comes with a chunkier air dam and satin-silver or dark gunmetal skid plates, depending on the variant.

In profile, the new Seltos has a completely different design and stance. The silhouette looks more muscular, and even the wheel arches look more macho with squared-off profiles. You get up to 18-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant, and the Seltos now also gets flush door handles for a more premium look.

The rear also boasts major changes, with the highlight being the fully redesigned tail lamps. The connected LED lights give it a wider stance. Moreover, Kia has also made the bumper design look neater than before. You continue to get a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark fin antenna. To know more about the exterior design details, head over to this story.

Interior

The interior of the new Kia Seltos feels modern and well thought-out, with a clean, layered dashboard design that is a step up from the outgoing model. There are similarities with the Syros, thanks to the triple-screen setup that gives the interior a tech-forward appeal. Adding to the sporty touch is the chunky flat-bottom steering wheel, which comes loaded with mounted controls and tactile toggle buttons.

Interestingly, you get different finishes for the interior based on the variant you opt for. The slim AC vents are neatly tucked beneath the dashboard line, helping maintain a clutter-free look.

Importantly, Kia has retained physical buttons for the climate control system, which makes adjusting settings far more intuitive while driving. Enhancing the ambience further is the 64-colour ambient lighting strip that runs across the cabin, giving the interior a more enjoyable vibe, especially at night.

Kia has also worked on the rear seat experience of the Seltos, as you now get more space inside, making it easier for 3 passengers to sit in the back seat.

If you want to know about the pros and cons of the Seltos, then here’s a report covering the strengths and weaknesses of the new Seltos.

Features

The 2026 Kia Seltos significantly ups its technology quotient with the introduction of dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and the fully digital driver’s cluster, both borrowed from the Kia Syros. Adding to everyday comfort are features like a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, front seat ventilation, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

You also get a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and connected car technology

On the safety front, the Seltos comes well equipped with six airbags as standard fitment, parking sensors on all sides, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, covering all the essentials. Kia now also provides a dashcam with the higher variants, and you also get a 360-degree camera and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Powertrain

Here’s a quick look at the powertrain options of the new Seltos, which remain unchanged from the previous iteration.

2026 Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission

If you want to check the variant-wise powertrain options, then head over to this story.

Price And Rivals

The new Seltos is likely to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). The Seltos will rival the likes of the Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.