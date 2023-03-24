New Hyundai Verna vs Rivals: Specifications Compared
Modified On Mar 24, 2023 06:34 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna
With the generation upgrade, Hyundai’s compact sedan has become more premium than ever
Hyundai has finally introduced the sixth-generation Verna in India. It has grown bigger in almost all dimensions while also getting more niceties to keep up with the competition. The sedan is being offered in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O). We will be driving the new Verna soon, so stick around for our take on it.
While we have already compared the new Verna’s size and fuel efficiency with that of its rivals, here is a comprehensive comparison of their powertrains and features:
Engines
|
New Hyundai Verna
|
Honda City/ City Hybrid
|
Volkswagen Virtus/Skoda Slavia
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol/ 1.5-litre strong-hybrid
|
1-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
Power
|
115PS/ 160PS
|
121PS/ 126PS (combined)
|
115PS/ 150PS
|
105PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm/ 253Nm
|
145Nm/ 253Nm (combined)
|
178Nm/ 250Nm
|
138Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 7-step CVT/ e-CVT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
5-speed MT, 4-speed AT
-
Both the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna and facelifted Honda City have dropped the diesel option, making the compact sedan space exclusively petrol powered, with some electric assistance for the City Hybrid.
-
Apart from the Maruti Ciaz and City, all others get a turbo-petrol engine option, but only the latter gets a strong-hybrid powertrain option.
-
With the new 1.5-litre turbo unit, the new Verna has become the most powerful sedan in its segment (it’s the torqueist too, equalling the City Hybrid). That said, the City leads the race when outputs of naturally aspirated engines are considered.
-
Of all the carmakers here, it’s Maruti who offers the most dated transmission options: a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic. While a six-speed manual is offered by all others, there are a variety of choices for an automatic. Hyundai and Honda have provided their models with a CVT, while the Skoda-VW duo gets a torque converter with the smaller engines.
-
Hyundai, Volkswagen and Skoda offer their 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines with a DCT gearbox.
Also Read: These 5 Features Of New Hyundai Verna Are Exclusive To The Turbo Variants
Feature Highlights
|
New Hyundai Verna
|
Honda City
|
Volkswagen Virtus
|
Skoda Slavia
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
|
|
|
|
-
All models here get the essentials you would want, including a height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start/stop, and a reversing camera. However, the Ciaz has the least tech to offer compared to its segment rivals.
-
All of them come with touchscreen consoles, the Verna’s, at 10.25-inches, being the biggest. On the other hand, the Ciaz gets the smallest infotainment display, measuring seven inches.
-
All carmakers here except Maruti have provided their sedans with ventilated front seats, but Hyundai has gone a step ahead and also offers the new Verna with the “heated” functionality.
-
The Verna and City/City Hybrid are the only compact sedans in India to get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking.
-
Except for the Maruti Ciaz, all sedans get a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, up to six airbags, connected car tech, ambient lighting, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
-
The City/City Hybrid, Virtus and Slavia also feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a surprise miss for the new Verna.
Price
|
New Hyundai Verna
|
Honda City/ City Hybrid
|
Volkswagen Virtus
|
Skoda Slavia
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
Range
|
Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh/ Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh (Hybrid)
|
Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh
|
Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh
|
Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.19 lakh
-
Even though the sixth-gen Verna is the newest kid on the block, its starting price still undercuts its primary rivals including the facelifted Honda City.
-
The Hyundai sedan’s top-spec variants are also more affordable than the corresponding trims of the Skoda-VW duo.
-
It’s the Ciaz which is expectedly the most affordable sedan in the segment, thanks to its shortcomings compared to its more premium competitors. However, it does offer great value for those not seeking a tech-loaded or performance-packed experience and are only after a spacious and economical sedan.
-
The Honda City Hybrid is the most expensive sedan here, its electrified powertrain attracting a hefty premium.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
