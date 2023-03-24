New Hyundai Verna vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Modified On Mar 24, 2023 06:34 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna

  • 8313 Views
  • Write a comment

With the generation upgrade, Hyundai’s compact sedan has become more premium than ever

Hyundai Verna vs rivals

Hyundai has finally introduced the sixth-generation Verna in India. It has grown bigger in almost all dimensions while also getting more niceties to keep up with the competition. The sedan is being offered in four broad variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O). We will be driving the new Verna soon, so stick around for our take on it.

While we have already compared the new Verna’s size and fuel efficiency with that of its rivals, here is a comprehensive comparison of their powertrains and features:

Engines

Hyundai Verna 1.5 Turbo badge

New Hyundai Verna

Honda City/ City Hybrid

Volkswagen Virtus/Skoda Slavia

Maruti Ciaz

Engine

1.5-litre petrol/  1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol/ 1.5-litre strong-hybrid

1-litre turbo-petrol/  1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol

Power

115PS/ 160PS

121PS/ 126PS (combined)

115PS/ 150PS

105PS

Torque

144Nm/ 253Nm

145Nm/ 253Nm (combined)

178Nm/ 250Nm

138Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 7-step CVT/ e-CVT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

  • Both the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna and facelifted Honda City have dropped the diesel option, making the compact sedan space exclusively petrol powered, with some electric assistance for the City Hybrid.

  • Apart from the Maruti Ciaz and City, all others get a turbo-petrol engine option, but only the latter gets a strong-hybrid powertrain option.

2023 Honda City strong-hybrid engine

  • With the new 1.5-litre turbo unit, the new Verna has become the most powerful sedan in its segment (it’s the torqueist too, equalling the City Hybrid). That said, the City leads the race when outputs of naturally aspirated engines are considered.

  • Of all the carmakers here, it’s Maruti who offers the most dated transmission options: a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic. While a six-speed manual is offered by all others, there are a variety of choices for an automatic. Hyundai and Honda have provided their models with a CVT, while the Skoda-VW duo gets a torque converter with the smaller engines.

Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

  • Hyundai, Volkswagen and Skoda offer their 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines with a DCT gearbox.

Also Read: These 5 Features Of New Hyundai Verna Are Exclusive To The Turbo Variants

Feature Highlights

New Hyundai Verna

Honda City

Volkswagen Virtus

Skoda Slavia

Maruti Ciaz

  • Auto-LED headlights with cornering function

  • LED Horizon DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (blacked out for Turbo variants with red brake callipers)

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Tilt and telescopic steering

  • Ventilated and heated front seats (segment-first)

  • Air purifier

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Ambient lighting

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen system

  • Connected car tech

  • Six airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control

  • Vehicle stability management

  • Reversing camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • ADAS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • TPMS

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED taillights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Leather upholstery

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Tilt and telescopic steering

  • PM 2.5 air filter

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Ambient lighting

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • Six airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Vehicle stability assist

  • Reversing camera

  • ADAS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • TPMS

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • Halogen fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels (blacked-out for GT variants with red brake callipers)

  • Leather upholstery

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Tilt and telescopic steering

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Ambient lighting

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Digital driver display

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 10-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • Six airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Reversing camera

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • TPMS

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • Halogen fog lamps

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Leather upholstery

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Tilt and telescopic steering

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Ambient lighting

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Digital driver display

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • Six airbags

  • Electronic stability control

  • Reversing camera

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • TPMS

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED taillights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Leather upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Tilt steering

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Dual front airbags

  • Electronic stability programme

  • Reversing camera

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • All models here get the essentials you would want, including a height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start/stop, and a reversing camera. However, the Ciaz has the least tech to offer compared to its segment rivals.

Hyundai Verna Turbo-petrol cabin

  • All of them come with touchscreen consoles, the Verna’s, at 10.25-inches, being the biggest. On the other hand, the Ciaz gets the smallest infotainment display, measuring seven inches.

  • All carmakers here except Maruti have provided their sedans with ventilated front seats, but Hyundai has gone a step ahead and also offers the new Verna with the “heated” functionality.

Hyundai Verna ADAS

  • The Verna and City/City Hybrid are the only compact sedans in India to get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

  • Except for the Maruti Ciaz, all sedans get a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, up to six airbags, connected car tech, ambient lighting, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

  • The City/City Hybrid, Virtus and Slavia also feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a surprise miss for the new Verna.

Related: You Can Buy The 2023 Hyundai Verna In 9 Different Shades

Price

Hyundai Verna

New Hyundai Verna

Honda City/ City Hybrid

Volkswagen Virtus

Skoda Slavia

Maruti Ciaz

Range

Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory)

Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh/ Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh (Hybrid)

Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh

Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh

Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.19 lakh

  • Even though the sixth-gen Verna is the newest kid on the block, its starting price still undercuts its primary rivals including the facelifted Honda City.

  • The Hyundai sedan’s top-spec variants are also more affordable than the corresponding trims of the Skoda-VW duo.

  • It’s the Ciaz which is expectedly the most affordable sedan in the segment, thanks to its shortcomings compared to its more premium competitors. However, it does offer great value for those not seeking a tech-loaded or performance-packed experience and are only after a spacious and economical sedan.

  • The Honda City Hybrid is the most expensive sedan here, its electrified powertrain attracting a hefty premium.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Hyundai Verna on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna

Read Full News
  • Skoda Slavia
  • Honda City
  • Honda City Hybrid
  • Volkswagen Virtus
  • Maruti Ciaz
  • Hyundai Verna
Big Saving !!
Save upto 45% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
View Used Hyundai Verna In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2023
  • BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs.60 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2023
  • MG RC-6
    MG RC-6
    Rs.18 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2023
  • Audi A3 2023
    Audi A3 2023
    Rs.35 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2023
  • Skoda Octavia RS iV
    Skoda Octavia RS iV
    Rs.40 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2023
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsNew Hyundai Verna vs Rivals: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience