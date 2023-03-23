Published On Mar 23, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Verna

Apart from a more powerful powertrain, the turbo variants also get a different cabin theme and more features

Hyundai has finally launched the sixth-generation Verna which now comes with a bold new design, bigger proportions and lots of new features. The sedan comes with two engine options, both petrol: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115PS and 144Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160PS and 253Nm). The Verna with the turbocharged engine is not only more powerful and more fuel-efficient, but also comes with some exclusive bits.

A Sportier Exterior

The turbo-petrol engine is offered with the top-spec SX and SX(O) variants of the 2023 Verna. That variant and powertrain combo is the only one to get the option of dual-tone exterior colours, red front brake calipers, and black 16-inch alloy wheels. All these details make the performance-oriented variants stand out with sporty styling details.

Different Cabin Theme

While the non-turbo variants get a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, the turbo variants get an all-black cabin with red insets on the steering wheel, gear shifter, upholstery, and inside door handles. They also get a red ambient light strip across the length of the dashboard. These red inserts enhance the sporty feel of the turbo variants from the inside as well.

More ADAS

The new Hyundai Verna comes equipped with radar-based ADAS like forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, high beam assist and driver attention warning. However, features like leading vehicle departure alert and adaptive cruise control are exclusive to the top-spec turbo-petrol DCT SX(O) variant.

Rear Disc Brakes

Another feature limited to the SX(O) turbo DCT variant is rear disc brakes. All other variants get drum brakes at the rear.

Electronic Parking Brake

While not a big feature difference, an electronic parking brake does make a car feel more premium and increases convenience. The turbo version of the Verna gets this function on the top-spec SX(O) DCT variant only, while all the other variants of the sedan come with a traditional hand brake.

Also Read: Discover The Variant-wise Features Of All-new Hyundai Verna

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh and turbo-petrol variants start from Rs 14.84 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It continues to rival the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Ciaz.

Read More on : Verna on road price