The new Verna will be bigger, more premium and powerful than the current iteration of the sedan

Hyundai partially revealed the exterior design of the new Verna recently, while also announcing the compact sedan’s dimensions. It confirmed that the 2023 Verna is bigger than the outgoing model by almost every measure. Given that its key premium rivals have also grown, let’s see how the new generation Verna sizes up against them:

Size Check

Dimensions Verna City Slavia Virtus Length 4,535mm 4,583mm 4,541mm 4,561mm Width 1,765mm 1,748mm 1,752mm 1,752mm Height 1,475mm 1,489mm 1,507mm 1,507mm Wheelbase 2,670mm 2,600mm 2,651mm 2,651mm Boot Space 528 litres 506 litres 521 litres 521 litres

The new Verna is about 95mm longer and 36mm wider than the outgoing model. While the height remains the same, the wheelbase has grown by 70mm. This suggests that it should be more spacious and roomy inside.

However, even with the added length, the new Verna is the shortest here while the fifth-generation Honda City is the longest.

But, when it comes to the wheelbase, Hyundai has its rivals beat. This should translate to better legroom too.

Sedan enthusiasts will be glad to know that the Verna is also the shortest in height, retaining its low-slung stance while the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are the tallest.

The new model is wider than its competitors, and the City is the narrowest here. With the extra width, it could fit three people at the back in a slightly more comfortable way.

Lastly, the Hyundai also leads in practicality (on paper) with a slightly bigger boot space.

The sedan has been confirmed to feature a cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, leatherette upholstery, a Bose audio system and integrated displays (expected to measure 10.25-inch screens each). It could also get several other premium features like ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, up to six airbags, ESC, and radar-based ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems).

The sedan will retain its 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, but the diesel motor has been dropped. The small turbo-petrol unit is replaced by a new 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. With this engine, the Verna also becomes the most powerful sedan in its class. It’s expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) with the market launch slated for March 21.