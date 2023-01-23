Published On Jan 23, 2023 06:45 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

With the facelift, the Hyundai Aura has become a little pricier than before. Time to find out how it compares to its rivals in terms of prices following the midlife refresh

The entry-level sedan in Hyundai India’s lineup, the Aura, has just been given a midlife update. With the facelift, the Aura now features new looks along with a more expansive features list. Of course, all of these updates come at a premium over the pre-facelift model, ranging up to Rs 32,000.

Here’s how the updated prices for the update Aura compare to the competition::

Petrol-Manual

2023 Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire Tata Tigor Honda Amaze E - Rs 6.30 lakh LXi - Rs 6.24 lakh XE - Rs 6.10 lakh E - Rs 6.89 lakh XM - Rs 6.55 lakh S - Rs 7.15 lakh VXi - Rs 7.28 lakh S - Rs 7.55 lakh XM CNG - Rs 7.45 lakh XZ - Rs 7.05 lakh S CNG - Rs 8.10 lakh VXi CNG - Rs 8.23 lakh XZ CNG - Rs 7.95 lakh SX - Rs 7.92 lakh ZXi - Rs 7.96 lakh XZ+ - Rs 7.65 lakh SX CNG - Rs 8.87 lakh ZXi CNG - Rs 8.91 lakh XZ+ CNG - Rs 8.55 lakh SX (O) - Rs 8.58 lakh ZXi+ - Rs 8.68 lakh VX - Rs 8.66 lakh XZ+ DT CNG - Rs 8.65 lakh XZ+ Leatherette pack CNG - Rs 8.75 lakh XZ+ DT Leatherette pack CNG - Rs 8.84 lakh

With the facelift, the Hyundai Aura now has the second highest starting price in its segment.

The Aura’s variants are now priced almost similarly to those of the Maruti Dzire. It is the Maruti sedan’s range-topping ZXi+ MT variant which is the priciest of the four sedans here.

The Tata Tigor’s variants are more affordable across the board than those of the new Aura and Maruti Dzire.

Among all the sub-4m sedans on sale, it’s the Honda Amaze which is available in the least number of manual variants (three). It also has the highest starting price point among the lot, which is more than Rs 50,000 than that of the remaining models.

Among all the four sedans, each with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, it’s the Dzire with the most powerful engine (90PS).

Except Honda, all carmakers here offer their sedans with an optional CNG kit. That said, it’s the Tigor which comes with the CNG option in most variants and also has the least entry point at Rs 7.45 lakh (XM).

Petrol-Auto

2023 Hyundai Aura Maruti Dzire Tata Tigor Honda Amaze XMA - Rs 7.15 lakh VXi - Rs 7.78 lakh XZA+ - Rs 8.25 lakh XZA+ DT - Rs 8.35 lakh ZXi - Rs 8.46 lakh XZA+ Leatherette pack - Rs 8.45 lakh S CVT - Rs 8.45 lakh SX+ - Rs 8.73 lakh XZA+ DT Leatherette pack - Rs 8.54 lakh ZXi+ - Rs 9.18 lakh VX CVT - Rs 9.48 lakh

While Hyundai, Maruti and Tata offer their models with an AMT option, Honda has provided the Amaze with a choice of CVT. It is also the most refined automatic gearbox option between the two.

The Aura only offers one variant for a petrol-auto, and it’s the most expensive entry-point as a result in the segment

Tata offers the two-pedal setup in the Tigor with the most variants. It’s also the most affordable petrol-auto option here.

Honda’s Amaze, in its range-topping VX trim with the CVT, is the costliest among the lost on this chart, with its price nearly touching the Rs 9.5 lakh mark.

The Maruti Dzire’s petrol-auto is the second-most affordable in the segment and the only other model whose top variant crosses the Rs 9 lakh mark.

Note: 1) It is only the Tata Tigor which gets a dual-tone option in its segment and also offers a ‘leatherette pack’ option with both manual and automatic variants.

2) All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

