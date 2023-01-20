Maruti And Hyundai India Combined Have Over 5 Lakh Pending Orders

Published On Jan 20, 2023 02:21 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

Both the leading carmakers in India have cited global recessions, the pandemic situation and supply disruptions as reasons behind the extended delivery timelines

Even though 2022 was a great year with highest sales for some carmakers in India, the global scenario with component and part supplies is still in a bit of a crunch. As a result, everyone is nursing the trouble of pending order lists and stretched delivery timelines. The top two automotive marques in India, Maruti and Hyundai, currently have over 5 lakh combined pending orders (3.65 lakh for Maruti and 1.60 lakh for Hyundai).

What’s Taking So Long?

Both the carmakers have cited socio-economic factors like recession and pandemic conditions across the globe combined with supply chain disruptions as the major reasons behind the extended delivery periods. One of the key components affected was the semiconductors, whose supply remains limited while both brands are witnessing growing demand for tech-laden models.

Waiting Times On Cars

The combination of disrupted supply and growing demand inevitably results in extended wait times. Both Maruti and Hyundai’s models are witnessing particularly long delivery times, with waiting periods reaching up to nine months in top cities across India for some Maruti cars. Popular Hyundai models such as the Creta and Verna are enduring wait times up to six months while others are having a least waiting period of one month.

Will It Get Better Soon?

Unfortunately, due to the scale and interdependent nature of the problem, we can only expect these numbers to increase in the near future. Maruti and Hyundai have recently unveiled and launched their new offerings, viz., the five-door Jimny, Fronx and facelifted Grand i10 Nios, respectively. The Jimny has already garnered over 5,000 bookings in less than a week’s time since its bookings were opened, and a similar outcome can also be anticipated for the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

In the long run, these delivery timelines are bound to return to more acceptable periods, at least for most models if not the most popular ones. Carmakers are also expected to invest in increasing their annual manufacturing capacities to match the growing demand, which also helps to significantly reduce waiting periods.