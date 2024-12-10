New Honda Amaze V Variant Explained In 7 Images

The base-spec variant costs Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes loaded with features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, 6 airbags, LED projector headlamps and rear AC vents

The new-generation Honda Amaze has launched in India with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh, and deliveries are set to begin in January 2025. The sub-4m sedan is available in three-board variants: V, VX, and ZX, and here in this article, we have detailed the base-spec V variant of the new Amaze using 10 detailed images.

Front

The Honda Amaze now has a bulky grille, similar to the Elevate, with a chrome strip running on top. The base-spec V gets double barrel LEDs projector headlamps with DRLs that are inspired by Elevate. The base-spec version is only available in three colours: Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.

Side

The V variant comes with 14-inch steel wheels that come with wheel covers, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, and the turn indicators are mounted on the ORVMs as well. From here, you can also spot the shark fin antenna.

Rear

The rear profile of the Honda Amaze V variant comes with wraparound LED tail lights along with rear bumper reflectors. The sub-4-m sedan also gets rear parking sensors. The overall rear design is somewhat similar to that of the Honda City.

Interior

The Honda Amaze V variant gets dual-tone black and beige interiors with fabric upholstery and a 3-spoke steering wheel. There is textured plastic on the dashboard, and the buttons for climate control are finished in plastic as well. There is minimal use of chrome on the steering wheel and in the centre console.

Features

The base-spec Amaze comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch semi-digital driver display. It also gets manual AC with rear AC vents, a PM2.5 air purifier, and steering-mounted controls.

In terms of safety, the V variant gets 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, electronic stability control (ESC) and rear parking sensors.

Engine

The new Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 90 PS and 110 Nm and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. The base-spec V variant gets both transmission options.

Price

The base V variant comes with a price tag of Rs 8 lakh and the CVT variant costs Rs 1.2 lakh extra. The top-spec variant of the subcompact sedan goes up to Rs 10.90 lakh

Rivals

The all-new Honda Amaze continues its rivalry with the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India

