Here Are 7 Features New Honda Amaze Shares With The City

With a range of new creature comforts and safety tech, the 2024 Honda Amaze comes close to the City’s premiumness

The sub-4m sedan, the Honda Amaze, has just received a complete makeover thanks to the new-generation model. It now resembles its bigger siblings, especially the City sedan. Honda has also equipped it with a host of new features that give it an upmarket feel. In this report, we will take a look at 7 features that the new Amaze shares with the City.

8-inch Infotainment System

Both the 2024 Amaze and the City are offered with an 8-inch touchscreen, which is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Previously, the Amaze was equipped with a smaller 7-inch infotainment unit, but with the generation update, it gets a bigger display.

7-inch Semi-digital Driver’s Display

The previous-gen Amaze featured analogue dials with a multi-info display in its instrument cluster. However, with the new-gen Amaze, you get a 7-inch semi-digital driver's display. It is the same unit also offered with the City, which provides additional vehicle information along with customisation.

Wireless Phone Charger

The 2024 Honda Amaze also gets a wireless phone charger, which, along with USB ports, provides additional convenience to front-row passengers. Both the City and the new Amaze also boast additional 12V power sockets in the front and rear rows.

Smart Key Features

With the new-gen update, the key of the 2024 Amaze offers a few upgraded features as well. It not only supports keyless entry but also adds convenience of remote engine start (limited to CVT variants), walk-away auto door lock, and an electric trunk lock with keyless release. However, to experience these features, you need to choose either the mid-spec VX variant of the Amaze or the top-spec ZX variant.

6 Airbags As Standard

Like the City, Honda is offering the third-gen Amaze with six airbags as standard. Other safety features in the new Amaze include electronic stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 3-point seatbelt for all passengers.

LaneWatch camera

The 2024 Amaze also features a LaneWatch camera on underside of the left ORVM. It is the same unit that you might have seen with the City, which provides live feed when the left side indicator is turned on. This camera is especially helpful while overtaking, as it helps avoid potential blind spots.

ADAS

The main safety highlight of the new-gen Amaze is the suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). With its inclusion, the 2024 Amaze has become the most affordable car in India to offer ADAS and the only one in its segment to feature it. The system includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and a collision mitigation system that provides steering support during potential crash scenarios.

Prices for the new Amaze range between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Bookings for it are underway while the deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 2025. The 2024 Amaze rivals the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

