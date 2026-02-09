2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed; Check Out Its Redesigned Front

Tata Motors is all set to launch a facelifted version of its smallest electric SUV, the Punch EV, later this month on February 20. But before its imminent unveiling, the carmaker has given us a glimpse at its key design changes, with a picture previewing the front-quarter profile of the SUV. Let’s take a look at what has changed:

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Design Changes

From the image that Tata has shared, we can see that the Punch EV facelift will get fewer changes compared to its ICE-powered counterpart, which also received a facelift last month.

*Image of current Tata Punch EV for representation

The front-end styling gets updated with a new bumper for a cleaner, less busier look compared to the current version, which uses a lot of elements and sharp cuts and creases. The consequence of this is also a new larger headlamp cluster with black surrounds, and a new ‘textured’ look for the faux skid plate. It still gets a large lower air dam with vertical slats for better road presence, and the charging port flap in the centre.

*Image of current Tata Punch EV for representation

The side profile remains more-or-less identical to the current car, with muscular haunches, C-pillar mounted rear-door handle and thick cladding. However, instead of the ‘.ev’ badge, it now gets the updated ‘Tata.ev’ logo on the front door. Interestingly, Tata has opted to retain the same 16-inch alloy wheels with a quirky look, although with minor tweaks to the gloss black finish.

Tata has not revealed the rear-end styling of the facelift, although it is likely to feature the connected LED taillamp cluster from the regular Punch and revised bumpers too.

*Image of regular Tata Punch for representation

Notably, this image also shows a new bright yellow colour option for the SUV, which will surely make it pop in the sea of whites and greys on our roads!

Opinion: We like the fact that Tata has used minor updates to refine the design, instead of a major makeover given that the Punch EV was always one of the best-looking cars in Tata’s lineup.

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Interior

Expect the Punch EV facelift to take a similar route when it comes to the interior, with only minor updates like new upholstery options and extended thigh support for the seats. Besides this, it is likely to retain its minimalistic dashboard layout, with a free-standing infotainment screen (likely to be updated to a larger 12.3-inch unit) and the two-spoke backlit steering wheel.

*Image of current Tata Punch EV for representation

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Features And Safety

Equipment-wise, the Punch EV is likely to feature a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a voice-enabled electric sunroof, a power-adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, cruise control, drive modes and a wireless charger.

*Image of current Tata Punch EV for representation

Its safety suite could include Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), 360-degree camera as well as front and rear parking sensors.

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Powertrain

Underneath, the facelifted Punch EV is expected to retain the same powertrain options as the current car, albeit likely with a few tweaks for a minor bump in range figures. Here are the current Punch EV’s specifications:

Battery Size 25 kWh 35kWh Claimed Range (MIDC) 315 km 421 km Power (PS) 82 PS 122 PS Torque (Nm) 114 Nm 190 Nm

2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift: Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

Tata Motors will launch the Punch EV facelift on February 20, 2026. Given the revisions, it could see a minor price increase and is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Punch EV has only one direct rival in the form of the Citroen eC3, although it also faces competition from cars like the MG Windsor EV and its own sibling, the Nexon EV.