Mahindra To Halt Production For A Week In September, XUV700’s Production To Remain Unaffected

Published On Sep 03, 2021 02:20 PM By Rohit

The shortage of electrical components has been cited as the reason

Mahindra said the brief halt in production will result in a reduction of 20 to 25 percent in the overall volumes in September.

However, this issue won’t affect the production of the XUV700 and its launch plans.

Mahindra will soon confirm the date for the commencement of the XUV700’s bookings.

Mahindra has said it will observe ‘No Production Days’ for a week across its plants in September. According to Mahindra, the move, driven by the shortage of electrical components, will shave 20-25 percent off the carmaker’s overall production volumes for the month.

The carmaker has said that it is reviewing the supply situation and is trying to mitigate the impact. However, Mahindra has affirmed that this will not derail the XUV700’s production and launch plans, confirming that an announcement about the commencement of the SUV’s bookings will be out soon.

Mahindra isn’t the only carmaker to have suffered a setback owing to the semiconductor shortage. Maruti is also facing the same problem, which has resulted in the delay of the new-gen Celerio’s arrival.

In related news, Mahindra will soon reveal the prices of the XUV700’s remaining variants, while the new-gen Scorpio and KUV100 EV are slated to arrive in the coming months.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price