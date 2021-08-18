An SUV For Champions: This Is What Neeraj Chopra’s Mahindra XUV700 Could Look Like

Published On Aug 18, 2021 06:56 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

Digital artist pays tribute to the gold-medallist with an XUV700 render that sports a patriotic and golden touch

A new digital render of the Gold Edition of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV looks like it might be just the right car for Neeraj Chopra. Earlier in August, Anand Mahindra had offered to gift the SUV to athlete Neeraj Chopra after he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj is the first track and field athlete from India to ever win a gold medal in an athletic event. He deserves an SUV fit for champions, and here’s a render of what it might look like:

Don’t the new decals and gold trim on the front fascia add class to the already stunning SUV? This next render tones it down and adds drama to the XUV700’s aesthetic. It’s a Tata-inspired Black Edition render:

The recently unveiled Mahindra XUV700, available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations, has a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had with either a 200PS/380Nm 2-litre turbo petrol or a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that’s available in two states of tune -- 155PS/360Nm and 185PS/420Nm. The standard transmission is a 6-speed manual, and the more powerful diesel, when paired with the 6-speed automatic, comes in a 185PS/450Nm tune! The diesel variants also get different drive modes and an all-wheel drivetrain. Read our first review of the Mahindra XUV700 here .

It has segment-matching features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, voice commands and connected car tech. But it also has segment-first features such as its flush-fitting door handles, Amazon Alexa connectivity, and up to seven airbags. The former just blows the competition out of the water -- with automatic emergency braking and high beam assist! It even has driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, driver drowsiness detection, and lane-keeping assist. Before the Mahindra XUV700’s debut, these features were only offered in high-end luxury cars and SUVs like the MG Gloster, which slot in a segment above.

We’re excited to see how Neeraj Chopra’s XUV700 actually turns out, and we hope he enjoys it. Let us know in the comments what other colours you’d like to see on the Mahindra XUV700. Once the first batch of SUVs starts rolling out, we might see some interesting aftermarket vinyl wraps and peelable paint modifications. Watch this space for more updates.

