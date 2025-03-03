MY2025 Skoda Slavia And Skoda Kushaq Launched; Prices Now Start From Rs 10.34 Lakh And Rs 10.99 Lakh, Respectively
Modified On Mar 03, 2025 05:45 PM By Dipan for Skoda Slavia
The update has rejigged the variant-wise features on both cars and has reduced the Slavia’s prices by up to 45,000, while increasing the Kushaq’s cost by up to Rs 69,000
The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq have received their respective MY2025 (model year 2025) updates. While the updates have not changed the design of the equipment of both Skoda cars, the variant-wise features and pricing of both the Slavia and Kushaq have been rejigged. Here are the new prices for both cars:
Skoda Slavia: Prices
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
Classic
|
Rs 10.34 lakh
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
(- Rs 35,000)
|
Signature
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
(- Rs 40,000)
|
Sportline
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
Rs 14.05 lakh
|
(- Rs 36,000)
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 15.34 lakh
|
Rs 15.79 lakh
|
(- Rs 45,000)
|
Prestige
|
Rs 15.54 lakh
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
(- Rs 45,000)
|
1-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
Signature
|
Rs 14.69 lakh
|
Rs 15.09 lakh
|
(- Rs 40,000)
|
Sportline
|
Rs 14.79 lakh
|
Rs 15.15 lakh
|
(- Rs 36,000)
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 16.44 lakh
|
Rs 16.89 lakh
|
(- Rs 45,000)
|
Prestige
|
Rs 16.64 lakh
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
(- Rs 45,000)
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT
|
Signature
|
–
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
Sportline
|
Rs 16.39 lakh
|
Rs 16.75 lakh
|
(- Rs 36,000)
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 18.04 lakh
|
Rs 18.49 lakh
|
(- Rs 45,000)
|
Prestige
|
Rs 18.24 lakh
|
Rs 18.69 lakh
|
(- Rs 45,000)
The table suggests that prices of the Skoda Slavia have been decreased by up to Rs 45,000. Moreover, the Signature trim available with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT option has now been discontinued.
Skoda Kushaq: Prices
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
Classic
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
Onyx
|
–
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
Signature
|
Rs 14.88 lakh
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
+ Rs 69,000
|
Sportline
|
Rs 14.91 lakh
|
Rs 14.70 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 16.12 lakh
|
Rs 15.90 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 16.31 lakh
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
Onyx
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
Signature
|
Rs 15.98 lakh
|
Rs 15.29 lakh
|
+ Rs 69,000
|
Sportline
|
Rs 16.01 lakh
|
Rs 15.80 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 17.22 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 17.41 lakh
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT
|
Sportline
|
Rs 17.61 lakh
|
Rs 17.40 lakh
|
+ Rs 21,000
|
Monte Carlo
|
Rs 18.82 lakh
|
Rs 18.60 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
|
Prestige
|
Rs 19.01 lakh
|
Rs 18.79 lakh
|
+ Rs 22,000
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
While the Slavia saw a price cut, the Kushaq witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 69,000. Moreover, the Onyx variant with a 1-litre turbo-petrol-manual option has now been discontinued.
What’s Different
The design of the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq is identical to the 2024 models. Moreover, the feature suite is also unchanged, and the two cars continue to offer the same set of features and safety kits.
What is different, however, is that the base-spec Classic variants of both Slavia and Kushaq have now been provided with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, both cars, in their respective lower-spec Signature trims, now feature amenities including a single-pane sunroof, LED headlights with LED DRLs, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), rain-sensing wipers and auto AC with rear vents. The Kushaq’s Signature variant is also available with rear fog lamps.
Moreover, the entry-level Onyx variant exclusive to the Kushaq is now available with 16-inch alloy wheels, which featured steel wheels before the update.
That said, the Skoda Slavia now comes with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km (whichever is first). The Kushaq, on the other hand, has a standard warranty of 5 years or 1.25 lakh km (whichever is first), which was 4 years or 1 lakh km before the update.
Other Comfort & Convenience and Safety Features
The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq come with an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8-speaker sound system. Both cars come with auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a single-pane sunroof.
The safety suite comprises 6 airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera. Neither of the two cars comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Powertrain Options
Both the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq, even after the MY2025 update, continue to come with identical turbo-petrol engine options, the details of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*
|
7-speed DCT^
*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission
^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
As mentioned earlier, both Skoda offerings come with both the above engine options and have a similar performance on offer.
Rivals
The Skoda Slavia rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and also the Maruti Ciaz. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq locks horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.
