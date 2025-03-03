All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    MY2025 Skoda Slavia And Skoda Kushaq Launched; Prices Now Start From Rs 10.34 Lakh And Rs 10.99 Lakh, Respectively

    Modified On Mar 03, 2025 05:45 PM By Dipan for Skoda Slavia

    • 4.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    The update has rejigged the variant-wise features on both cars and has reduced the Slavia’s prices by up to 45,000, while increasing the Kushaq’s cost by up to Rs 69,000

    The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq have received their respective MY2025 (model year 2025) updates. While the updates have not changed the design of the equipment of both Skoda cars, the variant-wise features and pricing of both the Slavia and Kushaq have been rejigged. Here are the new prices for both cars: 

    Skoda Slavia: Prices

    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition gets blacked-out grille

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Difference

    1-litre turbo-petrol MT

    Classic

    Rs 10.34 lakh

    Rs 10.69 lakh

    (- Rs 35,000)

    Signature

    Rs 13.59 lakh

    Rs 13.99 lakh

    (- Rs 40,000)

    Sportline

    Rs 13.69 lakh

    Rs 14.05 lakh

    (- Rs 36,000) 

    Monte Carlo

    Rs 15.34 lakh

    Rs 15.79 lakh

    (- Rs 45,000)

    Prestige

    Rs 15.54 lakh

    Rs 15.99 lakh

    (- Rs 45,000)

    1-litre turbo-petrol AT

    Signature

    Rs 14.69 lakh

    Rs 15.09 lakh

    (- Rs 40,000)

    Sportline

    Rs 14.79 lakh

    Rs 15.15 lakh

    (- Rs 36,000) 

    Monte Carlo

    Rs 16.44 lakh

    Rs 16.89 lakh

    (- Rs 45,000)

    Prestige

    Rs 16.64 lakh

    Rs 17.09 lakh

    (- Rs 45,000)

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

    Signature

    Rs 16.69 lakh

    Discontinued

    Sportline

    Rs 16.39 lakh

    Rs 16.75 lakh

    (- Rs 36,000) 

    Monte Carlo

    Rs 18.04 lakh

    Rs 18.49 lakh

    (- Rs 45,000)

    Prestige 

    Rs 18.24 lakh

    Rs 18.69 lakh

    (- Rs 45,000)

    The table suggests that prices of the Skoda Slavia have been decreased by up to Rs 45,000. Moreover, the Signature trim available with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT option has now been discontinued. 

    Skoda Kushaq: Prices

    Skoda Kushaq Sportline

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Difference

    1-litre turbo-petrol MT

    Classic

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 10.89 lakh

    + Rs 10,000 

    Onyx

    Rs 12.89 lakh

    Discontinued

    Signature

    Rs 14.88 lakh

    Rs 14.19 lakh

    + Rs 69,000

    Sportline

    Rs 14.91 lakh

    Rs 14.70 lakh

    + Rs 21,000

    Monte Carlo

    Rs 16.12 lakh

    Rs 15.90 lakh

    + Rs 22,000

    Prestige

    Rs 16.31 lakh

    Rs 16.09 lakh

    + Rs 22,000

    1-litre turbo-petrol AT

    Onyx

    Rs 13.59 lakh

    Rs 13.49 lakh

    + Rs 10,000

    Signature

    Rs 15.98 lakh

    Rs 15.29 lakh

    + Rs 69,000

    Sportline

    Rs 16.01 lakh

    Rs 15.80 lakh

    + Rs 21,000

    Monte Carlo

    Rs 17.22 lakh

    Rs 17 lakh

    + Rs 22,000

    Prestige

    Rs 17.41 lakh

    Rs 17.19 lakh

    + Rs 22,000

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

    Sportline

    Rs 17.61 lakh

    Rs 17.40 lakh

    + Rs 21,000

    Monte Carlo

    Rs 18.82 lakh

    Rs 18.60 lakh

    + Rs 22,000

    Prestige

    Rs 19.01 lakh

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    + Rs 22,000

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    While the Slavia saw a price cut, the Kushaq witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 69,000. Moreover, the Onyx variant with a 1-litre turbo-petrol-manual option has now been discontinued.

    What’s Different

    The design of the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq is identical to the 2024 models. Moreover, the feature suite is also unchanged, and the two cars continue to offer the same set of features and safety kits.

    Skoda Slavia Touchscreen

    What is different, however, is that the base-spec Classic variants of both Slavia and Kushaq have now been provided with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, both cars, in their respective lower-spec Signature trims, now feature amenities including a single-pane sunroof, LED headlights with LED DRLs, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), rain-sensing wipers and auto AC with rear vents. The Kushaq’s Signature variant is also available with rear fog lamps.

    Moreover, the entry-level Onyx variant exclusive to the Kushaq is now available with 16-inch alloy wheels, which featured steel wheels before the update.

    That said, the Skoda Slavia now comes with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km (whichever is first). The Kushaq, on the other hand, has a standard warranty of 5 years or 1.25 lakh km (whichever is first), which was 4 years or 1 lakh km before the update.

    Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq Discontinued, Next-gen Model India Launch By May 2025

    Other Comfort & Convenience and Safety Features

    Skoda Slavia Interior

    The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq come with an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8-speaker sound system. Both cars come with auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a single-pane sunroof.

    The safety suite comprises 6 airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera. Neither of the two cars comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Powertrain Options

    Skoda Kushaq Engine

    Both the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq, even after the MY2025 update, continue to come with identical turbo-petrol engine options, the details of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT*

    7-speed DCT^

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    ^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    As mentioned earlier, both Skoda offerings come with both the above engine options and have a similar performance on offer. 

    Rivals

    The Skoda Slavia rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and also the Maruti Ciaz. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq locks horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Slavia

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    MY2025 Skoda Slavia And Skoda Kushaq Launched; Prices Now Start From Rs 10.34 Lakh And Rs 10.99 Lakh, Respectively
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience