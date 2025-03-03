MY2025 Skoda Slavia And Skoda Kushaq Launched; Prices Now Start From Rs 10.34 Lakh And Rs 10.99 Lakh, Respectively

The update has rejigged the variant-wise features on both cars and has reduced the Slavia’s prices by up to 45,000, while increasing the Kushaq’s cost by up to Rs 69,000

The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq have received their respective MY2025 (model year 2025) updates. While the updates have not changed the design of the equipment of both Skoda cars, the variant-wise features and pricing of both the Slavia and Kushaq have been rejigged. Here are the new prices for both cars:

Skoda Slavia: Prices

Variant New Price Old Price Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Classic Rs 10.34 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh (- Rs 35,000) Signature Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh (- Rs 40,000) Sportline Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.05 lakh (- Rs 36,000) Monte Carlo Rs 15.34 lakh Rs 15.79 lakh (- Rs 45,000) Prestige Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh (- Rs 45,000) 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Signature Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 15.09 lakh (- Rs 40,000) Sportline Rs 14.79 lakh Rs 15.15 lakh (- Rs 36,000) Monte Carlo Rs 16.44 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh (- Rs 45,000) Prestige Rs 16.64 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh (- Rs 45,000) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT Signature – Rs 16.69 lakh Discontinued Sportline Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 16.75 lakh (- Rs 36,000) Monte Carlo Rs 18.04 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh (- Rs 45,000) Prestige Rs 18.24 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh (- Rs 45,000)

The table suggests that prices of the Skoda Slavia have been decreased by up to Rs 45,000. Moreover, the Signature trim available with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT option has now been discontinued.

Skoda Kushaq: Prices

Variant New Price Old Price Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Classic Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh + Rs 10,000 Onyx – Rs 12.89 lakh Discontinued Signature Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh + Rs 69,000 Sportline Rs 14.91 lakh Rs 14.70 lakh + Rs 21,000 Monte Carlo Rs 16.12 lakh Rs 15.90 lakh + Rs 22,000 Prestige Rs 16.31 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh + Rs 22,000 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Onyx Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh + Rs 10,000 Signature Rs 15.98 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh + Rs 69,000 Sportline Rs 16.01 lakh Rs 15.80 lakh + Rs 21,000 Monte Carlo Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 17 lakh + Rs 22,000 Prestige Rs 17.41 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh + Rs 22,000 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT Sportline Rs 17.61 lakh Rs 17.40 lakh + Rs 21,000 Monte Carlo Rs 18.82 lakh Rs 18.60 lakh + Rs 22,000 Prestige Rs 19.01 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh + Rs 22,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

While the Slavia saw a price cut, the Kushaq witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 69,000. Moreover, the Onyx variant with a 1-litre turbo-petrol-manual option has now been discontinued.

What’s Different

The design of the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq is identical to the 2024 models. Moreover, the feature suite is also unchanged, and the two cars continue to offer the same set of features and safety kits.

What is different, however, is that the base-spec Classic variants of both Slavia and Kushaq have now been provided with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, both cars, in their respective lower-spec Signature trims, now feature amenities including a single-pane sunroof, LED headlights with LED DRLs, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), rain-sensing wipers and auto AC with rear vents. The Kushaq’s Signature variant is also available with rear fog lamps.

Moreover, the entry-level Onyx variant exclusive to the Kushaq is now available with 16-inch alloy wheels, which featured steel wheels before the update.

That said, the Skoda Slavia now comes with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh km (whichever is first). The Kushaq, on the other hand, has a standard warranty of 5 years or 1.25 lakh km (whichever is first), which was 4 years or 1 lakh km before the update.

Other Comfort & Convenience and Safety Features

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq come with an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8-speaker sound system. Both cars come with auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a single-pane sunroof.

The safety suite comprises 6 airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera. Neither of the two cars comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

Both the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq, even after the MY2025 update, continue to come with identical turbo-petrol engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* 7-speed DCT^

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

As mentioned earlier, both Skoda offerings come with both the above engine options and have a similar performance on offer.

Rivals

The Skoda Slavia rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and also the Maruti Ciaz. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq locks horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

