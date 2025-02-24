Skoda Kodiaq Discontinued, Next-gen Model India Launch By May 2025

The Skoda Kodiaq was the Czech carmaker’s flagship SUV offering in India and is expected to be launched in a new-generation avatar by May 2025

The Skoda Kodiaq has been delisted from the carmaker’s Indian website.

This could be because the new-generation model could be launched by May 2025.

The outgoing Skoda SUV was available in a single L&K variant that was priced at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that put out 190 PS and 320 Nm.

The upcoming Kodiaq was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 with a slightly evolutionary design.

Prices of the 2025 Kodiaq are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kodiaq is due for a generation update and the upcoming model was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. As we inch closer to its launch, the current-generation Kodiaq has been delisted from Skoda’s Indian website. The previous model, which was the carmaker’s flagship SUV in India, was available in a single Laurin and Klement (L&K) variant and was priced at Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) towards the end of its lifecycle.

Let us take a look at everything the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq had on offer:

Skoda Kodiaq: An Overview

The discontinued Skoda Kodiaq, like other Skoda cars, came with the iconic Skoda grille with chrome elements and sleek LED headlights with fog lamps right below it. The lower portion of the bumper was blacked-out and featured hexagonal elements. It was equipped with 18-inch silver alloy wheels and wraparound taillights.

Inside, it used to come with a black and beige cabin theme, an 8-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Canton sound system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. In terms of safety, it was equipped with 9 airbags, ESC, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, but didn’t feature any advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

That said, the new-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to launch soon this year, featuring an evolutionary exterior design, but a completely new dashboard. Let’s take a brief look at everything the updated Kodiaq will offer:

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

As mentioned, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will come with an evolutionary design including revised and sleeker LED headlights and a redesigned bumper with air inlets on either side. Moreover, it will get new 20-inch alloy wheels and rounded wheel arches with black cladding. The rear will feature C-shaped LED tail lights connected via a light bar.

Inside, the Kodiaq will come with a redesigned 2-spoke steering wheel with Skoda lettering on it and a layered dashboard design which uses sustainable materials extensively. The gear lever will be a stalk behind the steering wheel, which would enable more space in the centre console that features the wireless phone charger and a storage space with a retractable lid.

In terms of amenities, it is equipped with a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display and a branded sound system. It will also come with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and heated and ventilated front seats.

The safety suite is also expected to be robust with features including multiple airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and hill hold assist. It can also get a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane assist and parking assist functions.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain Options

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to feature a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine option that produces more performance now. The details are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain AWD^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AWD= All-wheel-drive

We also wouldn’t discount the possibility of alternative fuel options, at least in the near future. More details on this front are expected closer towards its launch.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Expected Price and Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and it will continue to rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian.

