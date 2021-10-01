MG May Launch The Astor Compact SUV On October 7

Published On Oct 01, 2021 07:54 AM By Tarun for MG Astor

The MG Astor features ADAS driving assist technology and a personal AI-assistant robot

Unofficial bookings for the MG Astor are underway for a token of Rs 50,000 and the SUV has already reached dealerships for display.

It’s offered in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy.

To feature ADAS with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist among others.

The Astor will be powered by a 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Dealership sources suggest that MG is going to launch the Astor on October 7. The SUV is already available at dealerships for display and unofficial bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The Astor is offered in five trims: Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Powering the SUV are two engines: a 110PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. While the turbo engine gets a 6-speed automatic transmission as standard, the naturally aspirated motor is offered with either a 6-speed manual or CVT options.

The Astor gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and LED lighting. It is also the first car in India to get a robot-like personal AI assistant device, which works through voice commands and has a small display to mimic human expressions and “turns” to face the person it is talking to.

Safety features include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and hill descent control. The Astor is further equipped with ADAS (Autonomous Driver Assistance System) including features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning and blind spot monitoring.

The Astor is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 Lakh (ex-showroom), competing with the Kia Seltos , Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun , and Hyundai Creta .