MG Hector And Hector Plus Now Pricier By Up To Rs 43,000

Published On Apr 06, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG Hector

While MG hasn’t mentioned any specific reason, we suspect it is likely due to the increased input costs

  • The prices of the Hector have been increased by up to Rs 43,000.

  • MG has hiked the prices of the Hector Plus by up to Rs 38,000.

  • The Hector is now priced from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.86 lakh.

  • The Hector Plus now ranges between Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 19.61 lakh.

Several carmakers have announced increments across their entire lineup w.e.f April 2021 due to increased input costs. The latest to join the bandwagon is MG Motor India which has hiked the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus for the third time this year. Let’s take a look at the model-wise updated price list:

MG Hector

MG Hector Facelift 2021

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol

Style MT

Rs 12.90 lakh

Rs 13.18 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Super MT

Rs 13.89 lakh

Rs 14.17 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Super MT Hybrid

Rs 14.40 lakh

Rs 14.78 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Smart MT Hybrid

Rs 15.76 lakh

Rs 16.04 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Smart DCT/ CVT

Rs 16.52 lakh

Rs 16.80 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Sharp MT Hybrid

Rs 17.10 lakh

Rs 17.38 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Sharp DCT/ CVT

Rs 18.10 lakh

Rs 18.38 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Diesel

Style MT

Rs 14.21 lakh

Rs 14.59 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Super MT

Rs 15.31 lakh

Rs 15.69 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Smart MT

Rs 17.02 lakh

Rs 17.40 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Sharp MT

Rs 18.43 lakh

Rs 18.86 lakh

+Rs 43,000

MG Hector Plus

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Petrol (6-seater)

Smart DCT/ CVT

Rs 17.22 lakh

Rs 17.50 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Sharp DCT/ CVT

Rs 18.90 lakh

Rs 19.18 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Sharp MT Hybrid

Rs 17.85 lakh

Rs 18.13 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Diesel (6-seater)

Super MT

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 16.38 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Smart MT

Rs 17.72 lakh

Rs 18.10 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Sharp MT

Rs 19.23 lakh

Rs 19.61 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Petrol (7-seater)

Style MT

Rs 13.35 lakh

Rs 13.63 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Super MT Hybrid

Rs 14.85 lakh

Rs 15.13 lakh

+Rs 28,000

Diesel (7-seater)

Style MT

Rs 14.66 lakh

Rs 15.04 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Super MT

Rs 15.76 lakh

Rs 16.14 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Smart MT

Rs 17.62 lakh

Rs 18 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Select MT

Rs 18.43 lakh

Rs 18.81 lakh

+Rs 38,000

Both the SUVs are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143PS/250Nm), mated to a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed DCT or an 8-speed CVT gearbox. In the case of the Hector Plus, however, the DCT and CVT options are limited to the 6-seater variants. The turbo-petrol engine also comes with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid system, with only the 6-speed MT. The 2.0-litre diesel engine, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox, produces 170PS and 350Nm.

While the Hector rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Tucson, the Hector Plus takes on the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

All prices, ex-showroom except Kerala

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Hector

