MG Hector And Hector Plus Now Pricier By Up To Rs 43,000

Published On Apr 06, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG Hector

While MG hasn’t mentioned any specific reason, we suspect it is likely due to the increased input costs

The prices of the Hector have been increased by up to Rs 43,000.

MG has hiked the prices of the Hector Plus by up to Rs 38,000.

The Hector is now priced from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.86 lakh.

The Hector Plus now ranges between Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 19.61 lakh.

Several carmakers have announced increments across their entire lineup w.e.f April 2021 due to increased input costs. The latest to join the bandwagon is MG Motor India which has hiked the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus for the third time this year. Let’s take a look at the model-wise updated price list:

MG Hector

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol Style MT Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 13.18 lakh +Rs 28,000 Super MT Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 14.17 lakh +Rs 28,000 Super MT Hybrid Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 14.78 lakh +Rs 38,000 Smart MT Hybrid Rs 15.76 lakh Rs 16.04 lakh +Rs 28,000 Smart DCT/ CVT Rs 16.52 lakh Rs 16.80 lakh +Rs 28,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 17.10 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh +Rs 28,000 Sharp DCT/ CVT Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 18.38 lakh +Rs 28,000 Diesel Style MT Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 14.59 lakh +Rs 38,000 Super MT Rs 15.31 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh +Rs 38,000 Smart MT Rs 17.02 lakh Rs 17.40 lakh +Rs 38,000 Sharp MT Rs 18.43 lakh Rs 18.86 lakh +Rs 43,000

MG has hiked the prices of the Hector by up to Rs 43,000.

The prices of the petrol variants have been increased uniformly by Rs 28,000, while the Super Hybrid variant sees a hike of Rs 38,000.

On the other hand, the diesel variants cost Rs 38,000 more (except the top-spec Sharp MT).

MG Hector Plus

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Petrol (6-seater) Smart DCT/ CVT Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 17.50 lakh +Rs 28,000 Sharp DCT/ CVT Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 19.18 lakh +Rs 28,000 Sharp MT Hybrid Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 18.13 lakh +Rs 28,000 Diesel (6-seater) Super MT Rs 16 lakh Rs 16.38 lakh +Rs 38,000 Smart MT Rs 17.72 lakh Rs 18.10 lakh +Rs 38,000 Sharp MT Rs 19.23 lakh Rs 19.61 lakh +Rs 38,000 Petrol (7-seater) Style MT Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 13.63 lakh +Rs 28,000 Super MT Hybrid Rs 14.85 lakh Rs 15.13 lakh +Rs 28,000 Diesel (7-seater) Style MT Rs 14.66 lakh Rs 15.04 lakh +Rs 38,000 Super MT Rs 15.76 lakh Rs 16.14 lakh +Rs 38,000 Smart MT Rs 17.62 lakh Rs 18 lakh +Rs 38,000 Select MT Rs 18.43 lakh Rs 18.81 lakh +Rs 38,000

MG has hiked the prices of the petrol-powered Hector Plus uniformly by Rs 28,000.

The Hector Plus diesel has become pricier by Rs 38,000.

Both the SUVs are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143PS/250Nm), mated to a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed DCT or an 8-speed CVT gearbox. In the case of the Hector Plus, however, the DCT and CVT options are limited to the 6-seater variants. The turbo-petrol engine also comes with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid system, with only the 6-speed MT. The 2.0-litre diesel engine, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox, produces 170PS and 350Nm.

While the Hector rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass , Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Tucson, the Hector Plus takes on the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari , and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

All prices, ex-showroom except Kerala

Read More on : MG Hector on road price