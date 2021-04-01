MG Hector Gets Gloster-like ADAS Technology In Indonesia

Modified On Apr 01, 2021 11:46 AM By Rohit for MG Hector

The Indonesia-spec Hector’s newly launched RS variant gets ADAS tech that includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and traffic jam assistance

The MG Hector, known as the Wuling Almaz in Indonesia, just got a new range-topping RS variant.

MG offers the India-spec Hector with safety features such as brake assist, up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and traction control.

The India-spec Hector could be equipped with ADAS in the near future.

If introduced, expect MG Motor India to price the updated SUV at a slight premium over its existing prices (Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh ex-showroom).

Back in 2019, MG Motor entered the Indian market with the Hector . The SUV, known as the Wuling Almaz in the Indonesian market, recently got a new range-topping RS variant that boasts of additional features including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology.

(Pictured: Indonesia-spec Wuling Almaz RS)

The ADAS-equipped RS variant gets safety features such as adaptive cruise control, cruise assistance, lane departure warning, collision mitigation system, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, and traffic jam assistance. MG’s full-size Fortuner-rivalling SUV, the Gloster , is already offered with this technology in India.

MG offers the India-spec Hector with safety features such as brake assist, up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and traction control. It also comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill-hold assist, and a 360-degree camera. MG could bring ADAS tech to the India-spec Hector since one of its prime rivals, the Mahindra XUV500, is set to feature it in its new-gen avatar in 2021.

The India-spec Hector’s equipment list comprises ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, heated ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), a panoramic sunroof, and rain-sensing wipers. It also packs a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, powered tailgate, connected car tech, and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Hector comes with both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit is rated at 143PS and 250Nm, mated to a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed DCT or the new 8-speed CVT gearbox. The carmaker also offers the turbo-petrol engine with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid system, with only a 6-speed MT gearbox. Its 2.0-litre diesel engine, coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox, produces 170PS and 350Nm.

If MG does bring the ADAS tech to the Hector in India, it will certainly command a premium over the SUV’s current pricing (Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh ex-showroom). The Hector takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 , Tata Harrier , and Jeep Compass in India.

