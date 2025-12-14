MG Hector And Hector Plus Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Should Know

MG Motor India is all set to launch the facelifted versions of its Hector and Hector Plus SUVs tomorrow. While the Hector twins have already received a major facelift just 2 years back, this new update adds some key enhancements in the form of revised styling, a revamped feature list and a new exterior colour option as well. Let’s take a look at what they could be like:

2025 MG Hector Facelift: Exterior

From the leaked image we brought you this week, we can see that the Hector twins will get a new grille that has now grown even larger and features a honeycomb pattern in vertical iteration with thick chrome inserts. You can also see a slightly revised bumper with a silver garnish on the lower air dam at the front.

It could also get a reworked LED taillamp cluster, updated alloy wheels and a new rear bumper design as well in addition to a new blue exterior colour option. Besides these changes, the design of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus will remain largely identical to the outgoing cars.

2025 MG Hector Facelift: Interior

The interior of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus is expected to get a few revisions as well. This list is likely to include new upholstery and colour themes, along with a revised touchscreen infotainment system. That said, the Hector will still retain the 5-seater layout, while the Hector Plus will get both 7-seater and 6-seater versions (with captain seats) depending on the variant.

2025 MG Hector Facelift: Features

In terms of the feature list, both the Hectors could get the revisions to the 14-inch unit with a revised user interface and faster processing speeds. Besides this, they are likely to continue with equipment such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless chargers, ambient lighting and a digital instrument cluster.

*Image of current MG Hector for representation

As for safety, it is expected to remain identical with features such as a Level 2 ADAS suite, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control(ESC), hill hold assist (HHA). electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, a 360 degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

2025 MG Hector Facelift: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Hector and Hector Plus are likely to continue with the same set of powertrains which include 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed manual/CVT 6-speed manual Power(PS) 143 PS 170 PS Torque(Nm) 250 Nm 350 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission(automatic)

*Image of current MG Hector for representation

2025 MG Hector Facelift: Price And Rivals

Given these updates, the new Hector and Hector Plus could see minor price hikes putting them in a price range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

When on sale, the cars will rival other SUVs such as the Tata Harrier and Safari, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Hyundai Alcazar.