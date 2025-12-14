All
    MG Hector And Hector Plus Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Should Know

    Published On Dec 14, 2025 10:02 AM By Ved

    3K Views
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Motor India is all set to launch the facelifted versions of its Hector and Hector Plus SUVs tomorrow. While the Hector twins have already received a major facelift just 2 years back, this new update adds some key enhancements in the form of revised styling, a revamped feature list and a new exterior colour option as well. Let’s take a look at what they could be like:

    2025 MG Hector Facelift: Exterior

    From the leaked image we brought you this week, we can see that the Hector twins will get a new grille that has now grown even larger and features a honeycomb pattern in vertical iteration with thick chrome inserts. You can also see a slightly revised bumper with a silver garnish on the lower air dam at the front. 

    MG Hector Facelift

    It could also get a reworked LED taillamp cluster, updated alloy wheels and a new rear bumper design as well in addition to a new blue exterior colour option. Besides these changes, the design of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus will remain largely identical to the outgoing cars.

    MG Hector Facelift

    2025 MG Hector Facelift: Interior

    The interior of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus is expected to get a few revisions as well. This list is likely to include new upholstery and colour themes, along with a revised touchscreen infotainment system. That said, the Hector will still retain the 5-seater layout, while the Hector Plus will get both 7-seater and 6-seater versions (with captain seats) depending on the variant.

    MG Hector Facelift

    2025 MG Hector Facelift: Features

    In terms of the feature list, both the Hectors could get the revisions to the 14-inch unit with a revised user interface and faster processing speeds. Besides this, they are likely to continue with equipment such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless chargers, ambient lighting and a digital instrument cluster. 

    MG Hector Facelift

    *Image of current MG Hector for representation

    As for safety, it is expected to remain identical with features such as a Level 2 ADAS suite, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control(ESC), hill hold assist (HHA). electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, a 360 degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

    2025 MG Hector Facelift: Powertrain

    Under the hood, the Hector and Hector Plus are likely to continue with the same set of powertrains which include 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel engine options. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    2-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed manual/CVT

    6-speed manual

    Power(PS)

    143 PS

    170 PS

    Torque(Nm)

    250 Nm

    350 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission(automatic)

    MG Hector Facelift

    *Image of current MG Hector for representation

    2025 MG Hector Facelift: Price And Rivals

    Given these updates, the new Hector and Hector Plus could see minor price hikes putting them in a price range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

    MG Hector Facelift

    When on sale, the cars will rival other SUVs such as the Tata Harrier and Safari, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Hyundai Alcazar.

    Home
    New Cars
    News
    MG Hector And Hector Plus Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Should Know
