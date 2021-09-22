Published On Sep 22, 2021 06:40 PM By Rohit for MG Astor

The commercial highlights autonomous emergency braking (AEB), a feature among many others to be offered under ADAS on the SUV

Apart from AEB, the Astor will also get adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning as part of ADAS.

Its equipment list will include a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera.

MG will offer the SUV with two petrol engines: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit.

Expect it to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

MG has released another TVC (television commercial) of the Astor, this time highlighting the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) feature that’s part of its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) offering.

The Astor is set to be the first compact SUV in India to come with ADAS. Apart from AEB, ADAS will also comprise of multiple features including lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and cross traffic alert. ADAS aside, the Astor will also come with other safety features including up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill descent control.

MG will also equip its compact SUV with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 360-degree camera, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of powertrains, the Astor will get two petrol engines to choose from: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and the other a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. While the former produces 140PS/220Nm, the bigger engine is rated at 110PS/144Nm. MG will offer the turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission, whereas the 1.5-litre unit will get either a 6-speed MT or an 8-step CVT.

We expect MG to price the Astor from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will take on the Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Nissan Kicks.