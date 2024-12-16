All
Maruti Wagon R And Swift Were The Most Sought-after Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In November 2024

Modified On Dec 16, 2024 02:33 PM By Kartik for Maruti Swift

The hatchback segment is mostly dominated by Maruti with over two-thirds of the cars in the two said segments belonging to the Indian carmaker

The compact and midsize hatchbacks sales figures for November 2024 are out. Maruti retained the first and second positions, with its hatchback sales figures breaching the 10,000-unit mark. The Maruti Swift led the chart, followed by Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Total segment sales reached over 44,000 units, with most cars reporting negative month-on-month (MoM) sales. Let us look at the sales figures of all compact and midsize hatchbacks for November 2024.

Model

November 2024

November 2023

October 2024

Maruti Swift 

14,737

15,311

17,539

Maruti Wagon R

13,982

16,567

13,922

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5,667

4,708

6,235

Tata Tiago

5,319

5,508

4,682

Maruti Celerio

2,379

2,215

3,044

Maruti Ignis

2,203

1,660

2,663

Key takeaways

  • Maruti Swift retained its top position even in November 2024 with total sales of over 14,700 units. Its MoM figure recorded a drop of 16 percent, while its year-on-year (YoY) numbers reduced by 4 percent.

  • Maruti Wagon R stood second, with a negligible difference in its sales numbers in MoM. The Indian marque sold almost 14,000 units in November 2024. For its YoY figures, the compact hatchback witnessed a 16 percent decrease. 

  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios came third on the list with almost 5,700 units sold. This marked a 9 percent MoM loss for the Korean carmaker. Hyundai sold a little over 4,700 units of the midsize hatchback last year, marking a 20 percent increase in YoY sales.

  • Tata dispatched more than 5,300 units of the Tiago, marking a 14 percent MoM increase, making it the second-highest increase on this list. The Indian carmaker witnessed a 3 percent decrease when the hatchback’s YoY figures are considered. These numbers include both the internal combustion engine (ICE) and Tiago EV.

  • Maruti shipped over 2,300 units of Celerio, reporting a 22 percent dip in its MoM figures. The Celerio reported a 7 percent increase in its YoY sales. 

  • A little over 2,200 units of the Maruti Ignis were sold in November 2024, and it witnessed the second-highest MoM loss of 17 percent. In its YoY numbers, the Ignis marked a 33 percent gain. 

