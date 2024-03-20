2024 Maruti Swift: Top 5 New Features To Expect

Modified On Mar 20, 2024 05:44 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

The new Swift will be loaded with more safety and comfort and convenience features over the outgoing model

After being unveiled in Japan in late 2023, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift is expected to be headed our way in the next few months. While the new Swift is more of an evolution rather than a big overhaul in terms of design over the current model, its features set has grown substantially. In this story, let’s take a look at the top five new features expected on the India-spec 2024 Maruti Swift:

A Bigger Touchscreen

The new Swift is equipped with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen unit as offered on the premium Maruti Nexa offerings such as the Baleno and Fronx. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, unlike the current Swift’s smaller 7-inch touchscreen that requires a wired setup.

Six Airbags

Maruti is expected to offer the new Swift with up to six airbags as available on its newer products. The carmaker might also go ahead and fit it with six airbags as standard to comply with the upcoming six airbags mandate. Maruti presently offers the Swift with dual front airbags only.

A 360-degree Camera

One of the other crucial features that can trickle down from the new Baleno to the Swift is the 360-degree camera setup. It will be useful in maneuvering the hatchback in tight parking spaces or even in traffic jams or at sharp turns. That said, we expect it to be limited to the higher-spec variants of the fourth-gen Swift.

Blind Spot Detection

Another important safety feature that can be incorporated on the new Swift is blind spot detection, as was seen on the recently spotted test mule. While it’s a part of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the new Swift isn’t expected to get the entire suite of ADAS in India as that would make the hatchback too expensive. This safety tech will indeed be helpful in India’s dense traffic conditions.

Heads-up Display

Maruti could also offer the heads-up display from the new Baleno on the fourth-gen Swift. The Baleno’s unit provides information such as the current speed, clock, drive mode (in AMT variants), RPM meter, instant fuel economy, door ajar warning, and climate control info. It could also be reserved for the higher-spec variants of the new Swift.

Expected Launch And Price

The fourth-gen Maruti Swift is expected to come to India in the first half of this year. We are expecting it to have a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while also serving as an alternative to the sub-4m crossover MPV, the Renault Triber.

These are some of the features that we are expecting to see on the new Maruti Suzuki Swift when it comes to India soon. What else would you want offered with the new hatchback? Drop your answers in the comments.

