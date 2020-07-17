  • Login / Register
Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport Most Readily Available Sub-4m SUVs In July 2020

Published On Jul 17, 2020 07:59 AM

Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 command a waiting period of up to two months in certain cities

The sub-4m SUV space has been one of the most popular segments in the country. Maruti recently launched the facelifted Vitara Brezza and it became the best-selling sub-4m SUV in June 2020, helping the carmaker dominate the segment once again. Hyundai’s Venue and the facelifted Tata Nexon also see more demand compared to their peers. Let’s see which SUV can be brought home immediately and in which city in July 2020:

City

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Hyundai Venue

Tata Nexon

Mahindra XUV300

Ford EcoSport

Delhi

No waiting

Less than a month

Less than two months

Less than a month

No waiting

Bengaluru

2 months

Less than a month

Less than a month

2 months

1 month

Mumbai

No waiting

1 month

Less than two months

Less than a month

No waiting

Hyderabad

Less than two months

Less than a month

Less than a month

Less than a month

NA

Pune

1 month

No waiting

1 month

1 month

No waiting

Chennai

2 months

Less than a month

Less than a month

Less than a month

2 months

Jaipur

Less than two months

No waiting

1 month

No waiting

No waiting

Ahmedabad

No waiting

1 month

No waiting

No waiting

Less than a month

Gurugram

No waiting

Less than two months

Less than a month

2 months

No waiting

Lucknow

No waiting

2 months

Less than two months

1 month

No waiting

Kolkata

1 month

Less than two months

Less than a month

1 month

Less than a month

Thane

No waiting

1 month

Less than two months

Less than a month

No waiting

Surat

No waiting

Less than a month

Less than a month

Less than a month

No waiting

Ghaziabad

2 months

1 month

1 month

No waiting

No waiting

Chandigarh

1 month

No waiting

Less than two months

1 month

1 month

Patna

2 months

Less than a month

Less than a month

Less than a month

Less than a month

Coimbatore

No waiting

Less than a month

Less than a month

1 month

Less than a month

Faridabad

Less than two months

No waiting

1 month

No waiting

No waiting

Indore

1 month

1 month

Less than a month

No waiting

No waiting

Noida

1 month

No waiting

No waiting

1 month

Less than a month

Note: The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Takeaway

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Vitara Brezza: Even though the Vitara Brezza is the best selling sub-4m SUV, it is readily available in eight of the 20 cities on the list. The maximum waiting period for the SUV is 2 months.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue: Buyers in Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Faridabad and Noida can take the Venue home immediately. 

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon: The Nexon is easily available only in Ahmedabad and Noida. Its maximum waiting period stretches up to two months in other cities.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300: Mahindra’s XUV300 commands a maximum waiting time of up to two months in Bengaluru and Gurugram. Those in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Indore can take the SUV home immediately.

Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport: The EcoSport is the most readily available sub-4m SUV on the list. Buyers in 11 cities including Delhi and Mumbai can drive home the EcoSport right away.

Meanwhile, the segment will witness more competition in the coming months with the Renault Kiger (HBC), Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite expected to be launched soon.

Rohit

