Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport Most Readily Available Sub-4m SUVs In July 2020

Published On Jul 17, 2020 07:59 AM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza

Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 command a waiting period of up to two months in certain cities

The sub-4m SUV space has been one of the most popular segments in the country. Maruti recently launched the facelifted Vitara Brezza and it became the best-selling sub-4m SUV in June 2020, helping the carmaker dominate the segment once again. Hyundai’s Venue and the facelifted Tata Nexon also see more demand compared to their peers. Let’s see which SUV can be brought home immediately and in which city in July 2020:

City Maruti Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Ford EcoSport Delhi No waiting Less than a month Less than two months Less than a month No waiting Bengaluru 2 months Less than a month Less than a month 2 months 1 month Mumbai No waiting 1 month Less than two months Less than a month No waiting Hyderabad Less than two months Less than a month Less than a month Less than a month NA Pune 1 month No waiting 1 month 1 month No waiting Chennai 2 months Less than a month Less than a month Less than a month 2 months Jaipur Less than two months No waiting 1 month No waiting No waiting Ahmedabad No waiting 1 month No waiting No waiting Less than a month Gurugram No waiting Less than two months Less than a month 2 months No waiting Lucknow No waiting 2 months Less than two months 1 month No waiting Kolkata 1 month Less than two months Less than a month 1 month Less than a month Thane No waiting 1 month Less than two months Less than a month No waiting Surat No waiting Less than a month Less than a month Less than a month No waiting Ghaziabad 2 months 1 month 1 month No waiting No waiting Chandigarh 1 month No waiting Less than two months 1 month 1 month Patna 2 months Less than a month Less than a month Less than a month Less than a month Coimbatore No waiting Less than a month Less than a month 1 month Less than a month Faridabad Less than two months No waiting 1 month No waiting No waiting Indore 1 month 1 month Less than a month No waiting No waiting Noida 1 month No waiting No waiting 1 month Less than a month

Note: The waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Takeaway

Maruti Vitara Brezza: Even though the Vitara Brezza is the best selling sub-4m SUV, it is readily available in eight of the 20 cities on the list. The maximum waiting period for the SUV is 2 months.

Hyundai Venue: Buyers in Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Faridabad and Noida can take the Venue home immediately.

Tata Nexon: The Nexon is easily available only in Ahmedabad and Noida. Its maximum waiting period stretches up to two months in other cities.

Mahindra XUV300: Mahindra’s XUV300 commands a maximum waiting time of up to two months in Bengaluru and Gurugram. Those in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Indore can take the SUV home immediately.

Ford EcoSport: The EcoSport is the most readily available sub-4m SUV on the list. Buyers in 11 cities including Delhi and Mumbai can drive home the EcoSport right away.

Meanwhile, the segment will witness more competition in the coming months with the Renault Kiger (HBC), Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite expected to be launched soon.

