Maruti Suzuki Trademarks Espaco, Libertas And Solido Names For Upcoming Cars

Modified On Sep 21, 2020 08:12 AM By Rohit for Maruti XL5

These trademarked names may or may not see the light of the day

Wagon R’s premium version, the XL5, could use either of these names.

Maruti could also use it to name an SUV inspired by the Futuro-E concept.

Next-gen Celerio and Alto are also under development.

Carmakers usually have a lot on their plate before a new model is launched in the market, right from developing its prototype to filing trademarks (in order to protect their intellectual property) for the production-spec version’s name. We have now come to know that Maruti has filed trademarks for Espaco, Libertas and Solido, suggesting the possible names of its future models. However, it remains to be seen whether any of these names make it to the production-spec versions of the upcoming Maruti models or not.

The first product that can feature either of these names is the rumoured XL5 , a premium avatar of the Wagon R. Its test mules have been spied multiple times and seemed to be electric versions of the hatchback. Maruti is expected to launch the XL5 in a couple of years and could offer the hatchback with an IC (internal combustion) engine as well.

Maruti’s stall at Auto Expo 2020 managed to draw a lot of attention thanks to the all-electric Futuro-E concept with its crossover styling and coupé-like sloping roofline. Since the concept was only showcased as a design study into the future of mobility solutions, Maruti could utilise it to spawn an all-new SUV in the future and it could use one of these names.

In other news, the new generation models of the Alto and Celerio have been spied testing. While the next-gen Celerio is expected to arrive by the end of 2020, the next-gen Alto is expected to go on sale in 2021.

