Maruti XL5 Spied Testing Again. Expected To Debut At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Jan 08, 2020 02:35 PM By Sonny for Maruti XL5

The premium version of the WagonR is likely to be sold via Maruti’s Nexa showrooms

The Maruti XL5 compact hatchback is expected to feature a new front fascia with a split headlamp design.

The XL5 will likely be powered by Maruti’s BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine. Gearbox options could include the 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

The XL5 is expected to get premium features like LED headlamps with DRLs, auto AC and bigger wheels over the WagonR.

The XL5 will likely be priced between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh.

Auto Expo 2020 is just a month away and Maruti Suzuki will have a fair few models to showcase at the event. Among them would be the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza and a new premium version of the WagonR, which is likely to be called the XL5 . The duo was recently spied testing again, covered in camouflage.

The XL5 is expected to feature a split headlamp design with LED DRLs along the bonnet-line above the projector headlamps. It will likely get a slightly restyled front bumper with front fog lamps. The XL5 gets bigger and more premium-looking 15-inch alloys (borrowed from the Ignis) than the Wagon R too. Around the rear, it is likely to feature LED elements in the taillights which are in the same shape and style as the Wagon R’s taillamps. The XL5 will likely be sold via the Nexa chain of showrooms.

Maruti is expected to offer the XL5 with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83PS/113Nm. Transmission options could include the WagonR’s 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The XL5 will likely offer a more premium upholstery than the WagonR along with upmarket features like automatic climate control, LED headlamps and push-button start-stop, among others.