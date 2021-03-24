Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of All Models From April 1
Published On Mar 24, 2021 04:15 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift
The margin of the hike hasn’t been disclosed yet, but it will differ across models
Maruti Suzuki has announced a nominal price hike for all its models, w.e.f April 1.
The increase in auto parts’ costs cited as the reason for the hike.
The margin of hike will vary with each model.
Maruti currently has 14 models in India, including the Alto 800, WagonR, Swift, Ciaz, Ertiga, and S-Cross.
Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike for all its models, effective from April 1. The margin of the hike hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will differ depending on the model. An increase in input costs has been cited for this price uptick.
Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells 14 models in India, including 5 models through its Nexa showrooms.
|
Models
|
Price
|
Alto 800
|
Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh
|
S-Presso
|
Rs 3.70 lakh to RS 5.18 lakh
|
Eeco
|
Rs 3.97 lakh to Rs 5.18 lakh
|
Celerio
|
Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh
|
WagonR
|
Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh
|
Ignis
|
Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh
|
Swift
|
Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh
|
Baleno
|
Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh
|
Dzire
|
Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh
|
Vitara Brezza
|
Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Ertiga
|
Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh
|
S-Cross
|
Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh
|
Ciaz
|
Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh
|
XL6
|
Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh
Maruti is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 67,000 on its models for March 2021. You can save the most on the S-Cross, followed by the S-Presso, Celerio, and Eeco. Here’s how much you can take home on each model.
Maruti recently launched the facelifted Swift with a more powerful 90PS 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, some cosmetic upgrades, and new features. The manufacturer is also gearing up to launch the new-generation Celerio. The updated hatch will get a complete makeover, including more features and new engine options.
