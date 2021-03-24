Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of All Models From April 1

Published On Mar 24, 2021 04:15 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The margin of the hike hasn’t been disclosed yet, but it will differ across models

Maruti Suzuki has announced a nominal price hike for all its models, w.e.f April 1.

The increase in auto parts’ costs cited as the reason for the hike.

The margin of hike will vary with each model.

Maruti currently has 14 models in India, including the Alto 800, WagonR, Swift, Ciaz, Ertiga, and S-Cross.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike for all its models, effective from April 1. The margin of the hike hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will differ depending on the model. An increase in input costs has been cited for this price uptick.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki sells 14 models in India, including 5 models through its Nexa showrooms.

Models Price Alto 800 Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh S-Presso Rs 3.70 lakh to RS 5.18 lakh Eeco Rs 3.97 lakh to Rs 5.18 lakh Celerio Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh WagonR Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh Ignis Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh Swift Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh Baleno Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh Dzire Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh Vitara Brezza Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh Ertiga Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh S-Cross Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh Ciaz Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh XL6 Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh

Maruti is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 67,000 on its models for March 2021. You can save the most on the S-Cross, followed by the S-Presso, Celerio, and Eeco. Here’s how much you can take home on each model.

Maruti recently launched the facelifted Swift with a more powerful 90PS 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, some cosmetic upgrades, and new features. The manufacturer is also gearing up to launch the new-generation Celerio. The updated hatch will get a complete makeover, including more features and new engine options.

