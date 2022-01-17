Maruti Suzuki Swift And Tata Punch Continue To Lead The Mid-Size Hatchback Segment In December 2021

Published On Jan 17, 2022 10:50 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift

The overall segment grew by almost 17 percent growth in monthly sales

The mid-size hatchback segment fills a niche space between compact and premium hatchbacks but contributes significant volume to the auto industry. It also accommodates certain cross-segment models like the Tata Punch and Renault Triber. Here’s how the mid-size hatchbacks performed in December 2021:

December 2021 November 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Maruti Suzuki Swift 15661 14568 7.5 47.86 54.34 -6.48 Tata Punch 8008 6110 31.06 24.47 0 24.47 Hyundai Grand i10 6151 5466 12.53 18.79 30.75 -11.96 Renault Triber 2901 1842 57.49 8.86 14.89 -6.03 Total 32721 27986 16.91 99.98

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the undisputed leader of this segment with 15,661 units to its name in December 2021. It was also the second best-selling model of the month overall. The hatchback recorded aMoM increase in sales of almost 8 percent.

The Tata Punch continues to keep its second spot in the segment with 8,008 units sold last month. The micro-SUV with hatchback-like pricing registered a 31 percent growth in sales over November 2021.

The Grand i10 Nios came third with 6,151 units sold. While the Hyundai car recorded a month-on-month growth in sales, its market share shrunk down to 19 percent.

Renault managed to sell 2,901 units of the Triber in December, recovering closer to its usual sales with a MoM growth of around 57 percent..

