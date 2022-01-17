HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Suzuki Swift And Tata Punch Continue To Lead The Mid-Size Hatchback Segment In December 2021
English | हिंदी

Maruti Suzuki Swift And Tata Punch Continue To Lead The Mid-Size Hatchback Segment In December 2021

Published On Jan 17, 2022 10:50 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift

  • 15890 Views
  • Write a comment

The overall segment grew by almost 17 percent growth in monthly sales

The mid-size hatchback segment fills a niche space between compact and premium hatchbacks but contributes significant volume to the auto industry. It also accommodates certain cross-segment models like the Tata Punch and Renault Triber. Here’s how the mid-size hatchbacks performed in December 2021:

 

December 2021

November 2021

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Maruti Suzuki Swift

15661

14568

7.5

47.86

54.34

-6.48

Tata Punch

8008

6110

31.06

24.47

0

24.47

Hyundai Grand i10

6151

5466

12.53

18.79

30.75

-11.96

Renault Triber

2901

1842

57.49

8.86

14.89

-6.03

Total

32721

27986

16.91

99.98

    

  • Maruti Suzuki Swift was the undisputed leader of this segment with 15,661 units to its name in December 2021. It was also the second best-selling model of the month overall. The hatchback recorded aMoM increase in sales of almost 8 percent.

  • The Tata Punch continues to keep its second spot in the segment with 8,008 units sold last month. The micro-SUV with hatchback-like pricing registered a 31 percent growth in sales over November 2021.

  • The Grand i10 Nios came third with 6,151 units sold. While the Hyundai car recorded a month-on-month growth in sales, its market share shrunk down to 19 percent.

  • Renault managed to sell 2,901 units of the Triber in December, recovering closer to its usual sales with a MoM growth of around 57 percent..

Read more on: Tata Punch On Road Price

Read More on : Swift AMT

C
Published by
CarDekho
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

1 comment
1
R
ravi chandra
Jan 17, 2022 1:40:10 PM

Swift is easily one of the best cars of India..Used it for 10years..Regret that it was sold..for a new car.The current model Swift looks lovelier.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    • Tata Punch
    • Maruti Swift
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    • Renault Triber
    Big Saving !!
    Save upto 33% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
    View Used Maruti Swift In New Delhi

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Hatchback

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience