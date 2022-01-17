Maruti Suzuki Swift And Tata Punch Continue To Lead The Mid-Size Hatchback Segment In December 2021
The overall segment grew by almost 17 percent growth in monthly sales
The mid-size hatchback segment fills a niche space between compact and premium hatchbacks but contributes significant volume to the auto industry. It also accommodates certain cross-segment models like the Tata Punch and Renault Triber. Here’s how the mid-size hatchbacks performed in December 2021:
|
December 2021
|
November 2021
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Maruti Suzuki Swift
|
15661
|
14568
|
7.5
|
47.86
|
54.34
|
-6.48
|
Tata Punch
|
8008
|
6110
|
31.06
|
24.47
|
0
|
24.47
|
Hyundai Grand i10
|
6151
|
5466
|
12.53
|
18.79
|
30.75
|
-11.96
|
Renault Triber
|
2901
|
1842
|
57.49
|
8.86
|
14.89
|
-6.03
|
Total
|
32721
|
27986
|
16.91
|
99.98
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift was the undisputed leader of this segment with 15,661 units to its name in December 2021. It was also the second best-selling model of the month overall. The hatchback recorded aMoM increase in sales of almost 8 percent.
-
The Tata Punch continues to keep its second spot in the segment with 8,008 units sold last month. The micro-SUV with hatchback-like pricing registered a 31 percent growth in sales over November 2021.
-
The Grand i10 Nios came third with 6,151 units sold. While the Hyundai car recorded a month-on-month growth in sales, its market share shrunk down to 19 percent.
-
Renault managed to sell 2,901 units of the Triber in December, recovering closer to its usual sales with a MoM growth of around 57 percent..
