Maruti Suzuki Introduces 'ROCK N ROAD SUV Experiences' For Its Adventure-seeking SUV Owners

The new platform offers both short and long trips for owners of Maruti SUVs like the Jimny, Grand Vitara, Brezza, and Fronx

New program developed exclusively for Maruti SUV owners.

Events planned specifically for Maruti SUV models, suiting specific strengths.

Maruti’s current lineup includes three SUVs and one crossover, with new models slated to be added soon.

Maruti Suzuki is embracing the SUV lifestyle strongly over the last couple of years with the launch of the Grand Vitara, the 5-door Jimny and the Fronx crossover. Now, it’s going a step further by introducing a new initiative called ‘Rock N Road SUV Experiences,’ a curated experience for Maruti SUV owners.

What Is The Program About?

The program aims to enable owners to experience their Maruti SUVs outside of the city streets with curated outdoor experiences. It comprises two formats - 'ROCK N’ ROAD Expeditions' and 'ROCK N’ ROAD Weekenders,' offering short and long expeditions. There's even a multi-city Off-road Championship, 'ROCK N’ ROAD 4X4 Masters' as well, to recognise the off-roading talent in the country.

There are events planned specific for Maruti SUV models, suiting specific strengths, thus catering to each type of owner. You can check out its exclusive website to get an idea of what all is on offer.

Maruti’s SUV Portfolio

Currently, Maruti has three proper SUVs in its lineup: Jimny, Brezza, and Grand Vitara. Maruti also counts the Fronx crossover as a key member of its SUV lineup. It is believed that Maruti has plans to introduce a 3-row version of the Grand Vitara and a new Hyundai Exter-rivalling micro-SUV in the next couple of years. That said, its first electric vehicle, the eVX SUV, is slated to be launched by the end of 2024.

