This custom Maruti Jimny wears chunky off road tyres and gets a snorkel too

The Maruti Jimny was introduced in India in its 5-door variant, positioned as a practical alternative to the Mahindra Thar. Maruti's off-road SUV comes equipped with a full-time four-wheel-drive (4WD) as a standard feature, but has been critiqued for its smaller size and lower performance compared to the three-door Thar. Recently, we spotted a custom-built Maruti Jimny that certainly appears to address the size issue. Let's take a closer look at how it presents itself in these 4 images.

While the design of the main body remains identical to the regular Jimny version, it sits taller thanks to the massive set of wheels. This customised Jimny not only benefits from an additional ground clearance but also boasts a notably higher approach angle compared to the standard Maruti Jimny.

This Jimny has also been given a snorkel along the length of the A-pillar, for enhanced water wading capabilities, capable of driving through deeper pools of liquid and slush than that of the regular Maruti Jimny. However, we don’t have exact numbers for the increased height and ground clearance for this version of the SUV.

In profile, we get a better look at the massive set of 15-inch high profile off road tires, measuring 315 mm in width. The total height of the wheel from the ground to the top is nearly 35 inches, which is 7.72 inches more than the height of the tires offered with the regular Jimny. These off-road tires with deep grooves provide more grip and contact through rough terrain, and at the same time are also more durable than regular tires for heavy off road duties.

There’s even a spare wheel with the custom rims and tyres has been mounted on the tailgate of the Jimny, contributing to the bulky appearance of the SUV's rear. Apart from the new wheel, the overall design remains unchanged.

What Powers The India-spec Jimny?

The Maruti Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 105 PS and 134 Nm. This unit comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain is offered as standard. It is unclear if this custom-spec Jimny has received any changes under the hood.

Features & Safety

The factory-spec Maruti Jimny boasts amenities such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold and hill descent control, and a rear view camera.

Price Range & Rivals

The Maruti Jimny in India is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals other sub-4m off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

