Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Old vs New

Modified On Feb 13, 2020 05:47 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Ignis

Maruti revealed the updated Ignis at Auto Expo 2020. But how different is it really from the outgoing model? Let’s find out

The Ignis, Nexa’s most affordable offering, received a long-overdue update at Auto Expo 2020. But is it any different to the current model which is set to be pulled off the shelf soon? Let’s find out by comparing their pictures side by side.

Exterior

The biggest change lies at the front. The front fascia has been redesigned and now features a new grille with U-shaped elements like the S-Presso. There’s also a new chrome surround for the LED headlamps and the grille. The bumper design has also been tweaked and the fog lamp housing is now finished in black instead of aluminium on the outgoing model. The redesigned bumper now features a tough-looking faux skid plate that wasn’t present previously. The side profile remains more or less the same, with the roof rails and alloy wheels being carried forward from the pre-facelift model.

There are similar changes at the rear too. The huge black element that was previously present in the middle of the bumper is gone. Instead, it has been replaced by a faux skid plate that apes the one on the front. Both these elements give the Ignis a tough urban-commuter kind of vibe. The spoiler, which was offered as an optional extra, is now standard on the top-spec model.

Maruti is also offering two new colour options on the facelifted Ignis - Lecent Orange and Turquoise Blue. There are three dual-tone paint options available as well.

Interior

The interior is pretty much the same as before. There are no colour changes or feature addition per se, apart from the fact that the seats now feature a new pattern on them. The touchscreen at the centre of the dashboard was a 7-inch unit before and the size remains the same. However, Maruti has updated it to the latest SmartPlay Studio system which we first saw on the WagonR.

Engine

Maruti had previously discontinued diesel variants of the Ignis due to poor demand and the remaining petrol variants were already available with a BS6 compliant engine. So, with this facelift, nothing has been changed mechanically.

The 1.2-litre engine continues to make the same 83PS and 113Nm as before and will be available with a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Launch

Bookings for the Ignis facelift are already underway at Maruti’s NEXA showrooms or online. We expect Maruti to launch the updated hatchback in the coming days.

Price

Maruti has made no feature additions and the sole petrol engine that’s on offer was already BS6 compliant, so we don’t foresee any significant hike in the Ignis’ prices. For reference, the outgoing Ignis is priced between Rs 4.83 lakh and Rs 7.13 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Read More on : Maruti Ignis AMT