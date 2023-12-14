Modified On Dec 14, 2023 03:16 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

The Jimny gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with the choice of either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission

The Jimny’s 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 105 PS and 134 Nm.

Both the manual and automatic variants were tested side-by-side in the same conditions.

Conducted tests include 0-100 kmph acceleration, quarter mile run and braking performance.

The Maruti Jimny is priced from Rs 10.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Jimny was launched early this year as the latest offroader in the market and a prime competitor to the Mahindra Thar. The 5-door SUV comes with only one engine option and a choice of both manual and automatic transmissions. We recently had both variants of the Jimny with us and decided to put them through our real-world performance test to see which one performs better. But before we get to the result, check out the powertrain details of the Maruti Jimny.

Specifications Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 105 PS Torque 134 Nm Drivetrain 4WD (Standard) Transmission 5MT / 4AT

Performance: Acceleration

Tests Jimny Manual Jimny Automatic 0-100 kmph 13.64 seconds 15.73 seconds Quarter Mile 18.99 seconds @ 115.83 kmph 19.79 seconds @ 111.82 kmph Top Speed 126.46 kmph 135.86 kmph

In our acceleration tests, the manual variant of the Maruti Jimny was clearly ahead of the automatic, and was quicker by over 2 seconds in the 0-100 kmph sprint. In the quarter mile run, the difference between the two was not that big, though the manual variant managed to complete the run earlier, at a higher speed too. In terms of top speed, the automatic was able to reach a higher figure than the manual version in our testing parameters.

Tests Jimny Manual Jimny Automatic In Gear Acceleration 30-80 kmph (3rd gear) - 10.27 seconds 40-100 kmph (4th gear) - 19.90 seconds - Kickdown - 20-80 kmph - 9.29 seconds

While there is no comparison between in gear speeds and kickdown of manual and automatic variants, it is worth noting that the automatic can reach from 20 to 80 kmph in less time than it takes the manual to go from 30 to 80 kmph in 3rd gear. One can presume from these results that the automatic is slightly quicker at gaining speed for making overtakes.

Performance: Braking

Tests Jimny Manual Jimny Automatic 80-0 kmph 43.94 metres 43.99 metres 100-0 kmph 28.75 metres 28.38 metres

While in the acceleration tests, the difference between the two was noticeable, in the braking tests, the difference is negligible. The Jimny gets disc brakes at the front only, and the automatic is only 10 kg heavier (kerb weight). In the 80-0 kmph test, the manual variant had a shorter stopping distance, but only by a few centimetres, and in the 100-0 kmph tests, the automatic variant had a slightly shorter stopping distance.

Note:- Both acceleration and braking performance can vary based on factors such as vehicle health, terrain, environment, and tyre wear. Therefore, you may experience slightly different results with different units of the same model.

Price

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 10.74 lakh and Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) with the automatic variants starting from Rs 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently available with big year-end discounts worth up to Rs 2.21 lakh. The subcompact offroader rivals the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

