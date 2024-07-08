Published On Jul 08, 2024 05:07 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Jimny

With the discount, the entry-level variant of the Maruti Jimny 4WD is now cheaper than an entry-level rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Mahindra Thar

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.30 lakh are being offered with top-spec Alpha variant of the Maruti Jimny.

The entry-level Zeta variant of the SUV comes with discounts of up to Rs 2.57 lakh.

The cash discounts are valid till July 15, 2024.

Maruti finance scheme can be availed till the end of July.

If you are planning to buy a 4X4 off road SUV this July, now might be the best time to do so as the Maruti Jimny is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 3.30 lakh. These offers include cash discounts and a special finance scheme valid from July 1st to July 15th, 2024. Let’s have a look at variant-wise offer details for Jimny.

Offers Jimny Zeta Jimny Alpha Cash Discount (Valid till 15th July) Rs 1 lakh Rs 1 lakh Maruti Finance Scheme (Valid till 31st July) Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 1.5 lakh Cash Bonus (Along with Finance Scheme) Up to Rs 75,000 Up to Rs 80,000 Totalo Benefits Up to Rs 2.75 lakh Up to Rs 3.30 lakh

Both the Zeta and Alpha variants of the Jimny receive a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. However, the Maruti finance scheme differs between the two variants, with the Alpha variant offering higher benefits. It's important to note that the finance scheme is applicable only if you avail the loan facility from a Nexa dealership. The cash bonus mentioned above can only be availed along with the finance scheme.

The entry-level Zeta variant of the Jimny is priced at Rs 12.74 lakh, which after including all the discounts will cost Rs 9.99 lakh, which is Rs 1.36 lakh less than the entry-level rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant of the Mahindra Thar.

More About Maruti Jimny

Maruti Jimny is a 5-door off road SUV and it can seat up to 4 people. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 105 PS and 134 Nm. This unit is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic and it comes with a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) as standard.

Features on board the Jimny includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, cruise control, and automatic AC. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags (as standard), electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist and a rearview camera.

Price Range & Rivals

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the 3-door versions of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

