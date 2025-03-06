Maruti Fronx Leaves Maruti Wagon R And Hyundai Creta Behind To Become The Bestselling Car of February 2025

The Maruti Fronx jumped from 10th place in January 2025 to become the best-selling car in February 2025

After being dominated for a long time by popular cars like the Maruti Wagon R, Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon, the Maruti Fronx has emerged as the bestselling car of February 2025. While the list is dominated majorly by Maruti offerings, some Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra cars have also made it to the top 15 list. Let us take a look at all the cars that made it to the bestselling car list in February 2025.

Model February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Maruti Fronx 21,461 units 15,192 units 14,168 units Maruti Wagon R 19,879 units 24,078 units 19,412 units Hyundai Creta (ICE + EV) 16,317 units 18,522 units 15,276 units Maruti Swift 16,269 units 17,081 units 13,165 units Maruti Baleno 15,480 units 19,965 units 17,517 units Maruti Brezza 15,392 units 14,747 units 15,765 units Tata Nexon 15,349 units 15,397 units 14,395 units Maruti Ertiga 14,868 units 14,248 units 15,519 units Maruti Dzire 14,694 units 15,383 units 15,837 units Tata Punch (ICE + EV) 14,559 units 16,231 units 18,438 units Mahindra Scorpio (N+Classic) 13,618 units 15,442 units 15,051 units Maruti Eeco 11,493 units 11,250 units 12,147 units Maruti Grand Vitara 10,669 units 15,784 units 11,002 units Hyundai Venue 10,125 units 11,106 units 8,933 units Mahindra Thar (3-door + Roxx) 9,248 units 7,557 units 5,812 units

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Fronx was placed in 10th place on the January 2025 car sales list, and it has now become the bestselling car in February 2025, with over 20,000 units dispatched and sold. It has seen a massive month-on-month growth of 41 percent, selling 6,000 units more than the previous month.

The Maruti Wagon R secured the second spot with a sales figure of more than 19,000 units. While the month-on-month (MoM) growth declined by more than 4,000 units, the sales grew by 2 percent compared to those in February 2024.

The Hyundai Creta (ICE+EV) recorded its best monthly sales in January 2025, thanks to the launch of its electric iteration. However, it could garner only 16,317 unit sales, which is more than 2,000 units less than the previous month. However, its year-on-year (yoY) sales increased by 6 percent.

Maruti dispatched 16,269 units of the Swift in February 2025, thus recording a positive YoY growth of a whopping 23 percent.

The Maruti Baleno recorded a decline in sales by more than 4,000 units, thus falling from 2nd in January 2025 to 5th in February 2025.

The Maruti Brezza became the bestselling sub-4m SUV by recording 15,392 unit sales and dispatches. Compared to the previous month, the numbers increased by 645 units.

Tata finally marked its name in the bestselling list with the Tata Nexon, which secured a total of 15,349 unit sales and dispatches. Month-wise sales stayed constant at over 15,000 units, similar to January 2025.

The Maruti Ertiga and Maruti Dzire were the next in line, respectively, in the bestselling cars list of February 2025, securing the 8th and 9th positions in the list. While the Ertiga’s MoM sales increased by 4 percent, the Dzire’s MoM sales declined by 4 percent.

The Tata Punch, which was the best-selling car of 2024, came in 10th position, with the cumulative sales of its ICE and EV iterations adding up to 14,559 units. Its MoM sales fell by 10 percent, while the YoY sales recorded a decline of 21 percent.

The Mahindra Scorpio nameplate, which includes the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, was the Indian manufacturer's bestselling car. The Mahindra Thar (Thar 3-door + Thar Roxx) followed as the company's next bestseller, securing 15th place overall in the list above.

The Maruti Eeco, with 11,493 units, was the next bestselling car, and its MoM sales went up by 2 percent. However, its YoY sales fell by 5 percent.

The Maruti Grand Vitara was the 6th bestselling car in January 2025, and a decline in sales adding up to more than 5,000 units has now maved it below to the 13th position in the February 2025 bestseller chart.

The Hyundai Venue crossed 10,000 unit sales and dispatches, like in January 2025, but its MoM figures declined by 8 percent.

