All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Fronx Leaves Maruti Wagon R And Hyundai Creta Behind To Become The Bestselling Car of February 2025

    Published On Mar 06, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta Electric

    • 431 Views
    • Write a comment

    The Maruti Fronx jumped from 10th place in January 2025 to become the best-selling car in February 2025

    After being dominated for a long time by popular cars like the Maruti Wagon R, Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon, the Maruti Fronx has emerged as the bestselling car of February 2025. While the list is dominated majorly by Maruti offerings, some Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra cars have also made it to the top 15 list. Let us take a look at all the cars that made it to the bestselling car list in February 2025.

    Model

    February 2025

    January 2025

    February 2024

    Maruti Fronx

    21,461 units

    15,192 units

    14,168 units

    Maruti Wagon R

    19,879 units

    24,078 units 

    19,412 units

    Hyundai Creta (ICE + EV)

    16,317 units

    18,522 units

    15,276 units

    Maruti Swift

    16,269 units

    17,081 units

    13,165 units

    Maruti Baleno

    15,480 units

    19,965 units

    17,517 units

    Maruti Brezza

    15,392 units

    14,747 units

    15,765 units

    Tata Nexon

    15,349 units

    15,397 units

    14,395 units

    Maruti Ertiga

    14,868 units

    14,248 units

    15,519 units

    Maruti Dzire

    14,694 units

    15,383 units

    15,837 units

    Tata Punch (ICE + EV)

    14,559 units

    16,231 units

    18,438 units

    Mahindra Scorpio (N+Classic)

    13,618 units

    15,442 units

    15,051 units

    Maruti Eeco

    11,493 units

    11,250 units

    12,147 units

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    10,669 units

    15,784 units

    11,002 units

    Hyundai Venue

    10,125 units

    11,106 units

    8,933 units

    Mahindra Thar (3-door + Roxx)

    9,248 units

    7,557 units

    5,812 units

    Key Takeaways

    Maruti Fronx

    • The Maruti Fronx was placed in 10th place on the January 2025 car sales list, and it has now become the bestselling car in February 2025, with over 20,000 units dispatched and sold. It has seen a massive month-on-month growth of 41 percent, selling 6,000 units more than the previous month.

    Maruti Wagon R

    • The Maruti Wagon R secured the second spot with a sales figure of more than 19,000 units. While the month-on-month (MoM) growth declined by more than 4,000 units, the sales grew by 2 percent compared to those in February 2024.

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    • The Hyundai Creta (ICE+EV) recorded its best monthly sales in January 2025, thanks to the launch of its electric iteration. However, it could garner only 16,317 unit sales, which is more than 2,000 units less than the previous month. However, its year-on-year (yoY) sales increased by 6 percent.

    Maruti Swift

    • Maruti dispatched 16,269 units of the Swift in February 2025, thus recording a positive YoY growth of a whopping 23 percent. 

    Maruri Baleno

    • The Maruti Baleno recorded a decline in sales by more than 4,000 units, thus falling from 2nd in January 2025 to 5th in February 2025.

    Exterior

    • The Maruti Brezza became the bestselling sub-4m SUV by recording 15,392 unit sales and dispatches. Compared to the previous month, the numbers increased by 645 units.

    Exterior

    • Tata finally marked its name in the bestselling list with the Tata Nexon, which secured a total of 15,349 unit sales and dispatches. Month-wise sales stayed constant at over 15,000 units, similar to January 2025.

    • The Maruti Ertiga and Maruti Dzire were the next in line, respectively, in the bestselling cars list of February 2025, securing the 8th and 9th positions in the list. While the Ertiga’s MoM sales increased by 4 percent, the Dzire’s MoM sales declined by 4 percent.

    Tata Punch

    • The Tata Punch, which was the best-selling car of 2024, came in 10th position, with the cumulative sales of its ICE and EV iterations adding up to 14,559 units. Its MoM sales fell by 10 percent, while the YoY sales recorded a decline of 21 percent.

    Exterior

    • The Mahindra Scorpio nameplate, which includes the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, was the Indian manufacturer's bestselling car. The Mahindra Thar (Thar 3-door + Thar Roxx) followed as the company's next bestseller, securing 15th place overall in the list above.

    Maruti Eeco front

    • The Maruti Eeco, with 11,493 units, was the next bestselling car, and its MoM sales went up by 2 percent. However, its YoY sales fell by 5 percent.

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The Maruti Grand Vitara was the 6th bestselling car in January 2025, and a decline in sales adding up to more than 5,000 units has now maved it below to the 13th position in the February 2025 bestseller chart.

    Hyundai Venue

    • The Hyundai Venue crossed 10,000 unit sales and dispatches, like in January 2025, but its MoM figures declined by 8 percent.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta Electric

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    • Maruti e Vitara
      Maruti e Vitara
      Rs.17 - 22.50 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • Kia EV6 2025
      Kia EV6 2025
      Rs.63 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • MG Cyberster
      MG Cyberster
      Rs.80 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • MG M9
      MG M9
      Rs.70 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • Kia Carens EV
      Kia Carens EV
      Rs.16 LakhEstimated
      Apr 2025: Expected Launch
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Fronx Leaves Maruti Wagon R And Hyundai Creta Behind To Become The Bestselling Car of February 2025
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience