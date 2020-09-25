Maruti Is Now Offering Select Arena And NEXA Models On Subscription Basis

Modified On Sep 25, 2020 09:03 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ciaz

The Maruti models can be subscribed for a tenure ranging from 12 to 48 months

Maruti has collaborated with ORIX India to offer the subscription programme.

It was initially introduced in Gurugram and Bengaluru in July 2020.

AT-equipped variants of the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Arena showrooms are available.

The Baleno , Ciaz and XL6 are the models offered from NEXA dealerships.

Maintenance, registration, and insurance costs are covered in the package.

After introducing a subscription programme in Gurugram and Bengaluru in July 2020, Maruti has now rolled out a similar service for buyers located in Delhi/NCR. Under this, customers can drive a select Maruti car home by paying a monthly subscription fee. It is being offered in partnership with ORIX India.

The Swift, Dzire , Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are the models that are available from Maruti’s Arena showrooms, while those looking for a NEXA model can opt for the Baleno, Ciaz or the XL6. Under this initiative, Maruti is offering the MT-equipped variants of all four Arena offerings, while the options for an automatic are limited to the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga. On the other hand, customers can choose a NEXA car with either a manual or an automatic transmission option.

The monthly fee consists of registration fees, maintenance and insurance costs, the option to register the vehicle in either white plate or black plate with all India permit, and 24x7 roadside assistance. The costs incurred due to the vehicle’s usage such as fuel costs are not included. Customers can lease the vehicle for a period of 12 to 48 months.

The monthly subscription rates will vary depending on the car, tenure and location. For example, if a buyer located in Delhi goes for the Swift LXi, they need to pay Rs 14,463 for a period of 48 months. Once the subscription is over, you can either extend your tenure, upgrade the vehicle or variant, or even buy it outright at market price. You can know more about the programme here .

