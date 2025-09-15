Maruti Ertiga And Maruti XL6 MPVs Get Minor Updates To Improve Third Row Comfort

Both MPVs get a more upright rear-end, along with a refreshed AC vent layout for the rear seats in both MPVs

Exterior changes include an updated D-pillar and a more upright rear tailgate.

Ertiga now gets an elongated roof spoiler, while the rear spoiler design on the XL6 has been tweaked.

Inside, both MPVs now get centre AC vents for second-row seats, along with AC vents for third-row seats as well.

Both MPVs now also feature Type-C USB ports for second-row seats.

No major changes have been made to the design of these MPVs.

The Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6 have received some silent updates, featuring minor design tweaks on the outside and a few updates inside. While the Ertiga is retailed through Maruti’s Arena chain of dealerships, the XL6 is sold via its Nexa showrooms. The XL6 can also be regarded as a more premium 6-seater version of the Ertiga. Now, let’s check out the changes made to these MPVs:

Exterior Changes

The Maruti Ertiga now gets an elongated roof spoiler, while the rear spoiler design on the XL6 has been tweaked. Interestingly, Maruti has made some sheet metal changes to both MPVs, where it features a slightly updated D-pillar design. Additionally, the tailgate on both the Ertiga and XL6 is now more upright, giving the back a stretched look while also freeing up a bit more space for last row occupants.

Interior Changes

On the inside, the roof mounted AC vents have been replaced with new centre AC vents in the second-row seats inside both MPVs. Also, the third-row section of both Ertiga and XL6 feature AC vents on the right side, that too with fan speed control. In fact, Type-C ports have also been added in the second-row of both MPVs. Apart from these changes, no other additions have been made to the interior of Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6.

No Changes To The Feature List

Maruti hasn't made any other changes to the feature list of these cars. Common features on board these MPVs include a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker sound system, auto AC, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, and paddle shifter (with automatic only). The XL6 additionally gets ventilated front seats.

Passenger safety inside both MPVs is taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors. Note that the Ertiga only gets a rear parking camera, while the XL6 has a 360-degree camera.

Same Powertrains As Before

Both Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6 use the same mild-hybrid petrol and CNG powertrain options. The detailed engine specifications are given below:

Engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 103 PS 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 NM Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Price Range & Rivals

Maruti Ertiga Maruti XL6 Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh Rs 14.02 lakh to Rs 17.57 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Both of these Maruti MPVs can be regarded as an alternative to the Kia Carens, Toyota Rumion and Kia Carens Clavis.

