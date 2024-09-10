All
Maruti Brezza Takes A Huge Lead By Beating Tata Nexon And Kia Sonet To Dominate Sub-4m SUV Sales In August 2024

Modified On Sep 10, 2024 07:28 PM By Yashika for Maruti Brezza

  • 7.8K Views
The segment, overall, registered a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth of little over five percent

sub-4m suv sales for August

The sub-4m SUV segment recorded over 62,000 unit sales, with an increase in MoM demand by 5.13 percent in August 2024. The Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon were the most sought-after models for another consecutive month with both crossing the 12,000-unit sales mark, while the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger took the last two spots. Let’s take a closer look at the model-wise sales details from August:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers
 

August 2024

July 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Maruti Brezza

19190

14676

30.75

30.57

31.58

-1.01

14921

Tata Nexon

12289

13902

-11.6

19.57

17.44

2.13

12841

Kia Sonet

10073

9459

6.49

16.04

8.92

7.12

8744

Hyundai Venue

9085

8840

2.77

14.47

23.72

-9.25

9287

Mahindra XUV 3XO

9000

10000

-10

14.33

10.81

3.52

6466

Nissan Magnite

2257

2011

12.23

3.59

5.47

-1.88

2365

Renault Kiger

870

810

7.4

1.38

2.01

-0.63

994

Total

62764

59698

5.13

        

Key Takeaways

  • The Maruti Brezza took the top spot as the most popular sub-4m SUV in August 2024, with close to 19,200 units dispatched. Its MoM figure grew by almost 31 percent and it had over 30.5 percent of the market share in the segment.

Tata Nexon facelift

  • With more than 12,000 units sold, the Tata Nexon took the second spot in the August 2024 sub-4m SUVs sales list. but its MoM number dropped by over 11.5 percent. Do note that these sales figures also include the dispatch numbers of the Tata Nexon EV.

Kia Sonet

  • The Kia Sonet was the only other model apart from the Brezza and Nexon in the segment to register sales of more than 10,000 units. It had the highest YoY (year-on-year) market share growth of over 7 percent. 

  • Hyundai shipped almost 9,100 units of the Venue SUV which was even less than the average sales of the last six months. The Hyundai SUV had a market share of nearly 14.5 percent in August. These numbers also include the figures of the Hyundai Venue N Line.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front

  • Despite a 10 percent drop in monthly sales, Mahindra dispatched 9,000 units of the XUV 3XO in August 2024, making it the last model here to have a market share of more than 10 percent.

  • The MoM demand for the Nissan Magnite increased by over 12 percent in August 2024, reaching over 2,200 units. Its market share stood under 5 percent.

2022 renault kiger

  • Renault Kiger couldn’t even cross the 1,000-unit sales mark in August 2024. Its MoM figure improved by almost 7.5 percent, though its market share was as low as around 1.5 percent.

