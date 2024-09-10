Modified On Sep 10, 2024 07:28 PM By Yashika for Maruti Brezza

The segment, overall, registered a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth of little over five percent

The sub-4m SUV segment recorded over 62,000 unit sales, with an increase in MoM demand by 5.13 percent in August 2024. The Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon were the most sought-after models for another consecutive month with both crossing the 12,000-unit sales mark, while the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger took the last two spots. Let’s take a closer look at the model-wise sales details from August:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers August 2024 July 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 19190 14676 30.75 30.57 31.58 -1.01 14921 Tata Nexon 12289 13902 -11.6 19.57 17.44 2.13 12841 Kia Sonet 10073 9459 6.49 16.04 8.92 7.12 8744 Hyundai Venue 9085 8840 2.77 14.47 23.72 -9.25 9287 Mahindra XUV 3XO 9000 10000 -10 14.33 10.81 3.52 6466 Nissan Magnite 2257 2011 12.23 3.59 5.47 -1.88 2365 Renault Kiger 870 810 7.4 1.38 2.01 -0.63 994 Total 62764 59698 5.13

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Brezza took the top spot as the most popular sub-4m SUV in August 2024, with close to 19,200 units dispatched. Its MoM figure grew by almost 31 percent and it had over 30.5 percent of the market share in the segment.

With more than 12,000 units sold, the Tata Nexon took the second spot in the August 2024 sub-4m SUVs sales list. but its MoM number dropped by over 11.5 percent. Do note that these sales figures also include the dispatch numbers of the Tata Nexon EV.

The Kia Sonet was the only other model apart from the Brezza and Nexon in the segment to register sales of more than 10,000 units. It had the highest YoY (year-on-year) market share growth of over 7 percent.

Hyundai shipped almost 9,100 units of the Venue SUV which was even less than the average sales of the last six months. The Hyundai SUV had a market share of nearly 14.5 percent in August. These numbers also include the figures of the Hyundai Venue N Line.

Despite a 10 percent drop in monthly sales, Mahindra dispatched 9,000 units of the XUV 3XO in August 2024, making it the last model here to have a market share of more than 10 percent.

The MoM demand for the Nissan Magnite increased by over 12 percent in August 2024, reaching over 2,200 units. Its market share stood under 5 percent.

Renault Kiger couldn’t even cross the 1,000-unit sales mark in August 2024. Its MoM figure improved by almost 7.5 percent, though its market share was as low as around 1.5 percent.

